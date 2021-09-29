More

    Prince Harry: Mike Tindall reveals royal family ‘wants to hit’ Meghan Markle’s husband

    By participating in the British program A Question of Sport, this Monday, September 27, Mike Tindall said more about the tensions between Prince Harry and the royal family.

    The next meeting between prince harry and the royal family promises to be explosive. In any case, this is what confided Mike Tindall while on the British show A Question of Sport this Monday, September 27. While at the London Palladium, where the show was taped before being broadcast live on the BBC, Zara Phillips’ husband acknowledged that the Windsor “want to hit“the Duke of Sussex. Confidence slipped under cover of humor but who could suggest that post-Megxit tensions are still far from being assuaged.

    The conflict has been going on for several months and only got worse in this year 2021. And this, because of a shock interview of Meghan Markle and the prince harry with Oprah Winfrey. During this interview, Lilibet and Archie’s father let it be known that his older brother would be “trap“within the monarchy while his wife made part of disturbing behavior within the Firm. Mike Tindall, the cousin by marriage of the principal concerned, also made known, always in A Question of Sport that Her Majesty Elizabeth II deprived her grandson of her royal security.

    Harry and William, united by the memory of their mother

    It remains to be seen whether, despite everything, the Sussex and Windsor clans will one day manage to reconcile. Accused for being intractable with his younger brother, Prince William will still have the right to a new reunion with him in December 2021 on the occasion of the handover of the Diana Legacy Award. They meet in Althorp, where Lady Diana spent most of her childhood. A new highly anticipated event which will undoubtedly be closely followed by the British, more upset than ever against prince harry and his wife.

    Aslam

