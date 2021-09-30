Prince William: Find out the price of his handmade shoes at the James Bond premiere

On Tuesday, September 29, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were the guests of honor at the world premiere of the latest James Bond, Die Can Wait. For the occasion, the Duke of Cambridge released his finest pair of cashmere moccasins.
He overshadowed James Bond himself! This Tuesday, September 29, Prince William attended, with his wife, Kate Middleton, the world premiere of the highly anticipated new James Bond, entitled To die can wait. For this special occasion, the son of Prince Charles appeared elegant from head to toe. With his black velvet suit, white shirt and bow tie, the Duke of Cambridge donned stunning black cashmere moccasins.
According to information from journalist Rebecca English, specializing in royal family news, the moccasins worn by the prince are from the prestigious brand Arthur Sleep London, based in London. Made in England from cashmere woven in Scotland, they are only made to order and are distinguished by their red leather lining. Their price? No less than £ 400, or more than 460 €. Prince’s shoes, no more and no less!
Kate Middleton sparkling on William’s arm
If Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles made a good impression when they came to the Royal Albert Hall in London, all eyes were on Kate Middleton. Breathtaking in her long dress with a golden cape adorned with pearls and sequins, signed Jenny Packham, the Duchess of Cambridge caused a sensation with the assembly and in particular with James Bond himself. According to the Evening Standard, Daniel Craig could not retain a polish “You are lovely” by crossing the sublime future queen consort. An appearance at the height of a James Bond girl, which will undoubtedly be remembered.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton on the steps of the Royal Albert Hall in London, September 28, 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton caused a sensation at the premiere of the latest James Bond.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were the guests of honor at the world premiere of the latest James Bond.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s breathtaking dress made an impression on everyone’s mind.
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton appeared in a Jenny Packham dress at 3,640 pounds.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the world premiere of “James Bond – No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared very stylish on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William wore black cashmere moccasins.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William’s moccasins are priced at £ 400.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton sublime on the red carpet at the premiere of “Die Can Wait”.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
The two royal couples on the red carpet at the premiere of “Die Can Wait”.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton caused a sensation.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
On the red carpet, Kate Middleton wowed everyone in attendance, including Daniel Craig.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at the world premiere of the film “James Bond – No Time to Die” at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 28, 2021.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William wore handmade moccasins from Arthur Sleep London.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles
Four members of the royal family were invited to the premiere of “James Bond: Die May Wait” on September 28, 2021.