Prince William: Find out the price of his handmade shoes at the James Bond premiere

He overshadowed James Bond himself! This Tuesday, September 29, Prince William attended, with his wife, Kate Middleton, the world premiere of the highly anticipated new James Bond, entitled To die can wait. For this special occasion, the son of Prince Charles appeared elegant from head to toe. With his black velvet suit, white shirt and bow tie, the Duke of Cambridge donned stunning black cashmere moccasins.

According to information from journalist Rebecca English, specializing in royal family news, the moccasins worn by the prince are from the prestigious brand Arthur Sleep London, based in London. Made in England from cashmere woven in Scotland, they are only made to order and are distinguished by their red leather lining. Their price? No less than £ 400, or more than 460 €. Prince’s shoes, no more and no less!

Kate Middleton sparkling on William’s arm

If Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles made a good impression when they came to the Royal Albert Hall in London, all eyes were on Kate Middleton. Breathtaking in her long dress with a golden cape adorned with pearls and sequins, signed Jenny Packham, the Duchess of Cambridge caused a sensation with the assembly and in particular with James Bond himself. According to the Evening Standard, Daniel Craig could not retain a polish “You are lovely” by crossing the sublime future queen consort. An appearance at the height of a James Bond girl, which will undoubtedly be remembered.

