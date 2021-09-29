PS5 games coming to Sony’s service soon?

This would also make it possible to finally integrate the games from the PS5 catalog into this service, so that subscribers can enjoy them on other media. It would thus be possible to enjoy excellent titles exclusive to the PS5 such as Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Returnal, without having the new generation console from Sony.

A prospect for the future, to say the least, which would swell an already substantial catalog. Right now, PlayStation Now already offers over 700 PS2, PS3, and PS4 games that can be streamed on PC, PS4, and PS5.





The only downside that prevents taking full advantage of this service: the quality of streaming still leaves something to be desired on games that are not compatible with 1080p. To play PS4 titles and beyond on PC, it is also imperative to have a PS4 or DualSense controller.

Be that as it may, we still have to know how to keep it right. As a patent, this does not necessarily mean that Sony is going to carry out its invention, but rather that the company is working on it. Patience is therefore still required before officially landing the PS5 games on the PlayStation Now catalog, powered by SSDs from the new generation console.