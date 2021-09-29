PSG, FC Barcelona – Mercato: new revelation on the arrival of Messi

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of Georginio Wijnaldum’s career

While Lionel Messi has just opened his goals counter with PSG and FC Barcelona is preparing to experience a difficult season, the revelation of the head of economic control of La Liga falls rather badly. According to him, “Barça had the means to keep Messi. I believe that the club’s decision was not only based on financial considerations but that there were other factors that came into play.” That is exactly what Javier Tebas had said a month earlier.

A month and a half after his heartbreaking departure from Catalonia, Messi sees the truth rising to the surface. Either Joan Laporta decided to turn the page unilaterally, or there was a quarrel between the Barcelona president and the six-fold Ballon d’Or. We also remember that even if the two men greeted each other during the player’s farewell conference, it was very cold. And since then, Jorge Messi has not failed to tackle the management of Laporta. In any case, the economic argument no longer holds. Even if this in no way affects the happiness of PSG supporters …

💣 “La decisión del Barça sobre Messi no se basó sólo en un tema financiero” https://t.co/MIKDyPA33M

– MARCA (@marca) September 29, 2021