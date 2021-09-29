PSG football – Lionel Messi, the real nightmare of Pep Guardiola

Author of Paris Saint-Germain’s second goal against Manchester City, Lionel Messi has further upset Pep Guardiola, the one with whom he won everything under the Barça jersey. Since then, the Pulga has made the Catalan coach cry.

Pep Guardiola had confided before the clash between PSG and Manchester City, it was impossible for him to try to control the trio Messi-Neymar-Mbappé, but after the meeting, the coach of the champion of England admitted that ‘he was not surprised that his former player at Barça was one of his executioners at the Parc des Princes. The second goal of Paris Saint-Germain, a work signed with Kylian Mbappé, was therefore taken with philosophy by Pep Guardiola. “ We knew it was impossible to control Leo for 90 minutes. He didn’t have a lot of balls because he was coming back from injury and needed a little bit of rhythm, but we know very well that when he can run and get close to the ball it’s impossible to stop, said the Manchester City coach, before wishing good things to Lionel Messi. I wish him the best. If he is happy and takes advantage of this period in Paris, I will be happy. “

The words of Pep Guardiola probably pleased Lionel Messi, but according to the English press the Catalan technician begins to really tremble in the face of the six-fold Ballon d’Or. And he has something. Because since the two men stopped working together with FC Barcelona, ​​it’s a real ordeal for Guardiola as soon as he crosses the road to La Pulga. If from 2008 to 2012, the Guardiola-Messi duo won three titles in La Liga and as many in the Champions League with Barça, the Argentinian player obviously wants to remember the good memories of his former coach. Indeed, Lionel Messi has already scored seven goals against teams coached by Pep Guardiola, namely two against Bayern Munich and five against Manchester City. ” No wonder Guardiola desperately tried to bring Messi to the Etihad this summer when his contract with Barca ended “, Remarks Joshua Jones, reporter for the Sun.

Mauricio Pochettino, who is fortunate enough to have the Argentine star under orders at Paris Saint-Germain doesn’t have that problem and he celebrated Lionel Messi’s goal against Manchester City in spectacular fashion. “ I spent 20 years watching him score goals while on the opposing team’s bench and this is the first time he has scored for a team I manage so I just had to celebrate. “, Admitted maliciously the coach of PSG about his compatriot. A situation that Pep Guardiola now sees in the opposite direction. Bad luck for the former FC Barcelona coach.