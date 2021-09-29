PSG: Guardiola’s punchline on the Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trio!

Football – PSG

Posted on September 29, 2021 at 5:10 p.m. by Th.B.

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola was able to testify to the talent of Lionel Messi during his time on the bench of FC Barcelona and even after his departure. While the Argentine is part of a new high-quality attacking trio at PSG, the Spanish coach has released a punchline on the “MNM”.





Since 2017 and the recruitment of Neymar and of Kylian Mbappé, the PSG has continued to grow stronger and has come full circle during the last offseason the arrivals of several football stars such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Ashraf Hakimi or Georginio Wijnaldum. But it is the arrival of Lionel Messi which made the most noise in Paris this summer and allowed the PSG to have one of the most talented attacks in history on paper. And for Pep Guardiola, undone by the Paris Holy–Germain at the Parc des Princes Tuesday evening (2-0) and in particular because of a goal signed Messi, this trio is unstoppable over time. The opportunity for the coach to Manchester City to make a metaphor on the new line of attack of the PSG and compare it with the “MSN” and the trio of Barça with Samuel Eto’o, Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi at the time when Guardiola was coaching the FC Barcelona.

“They brought together sips of champagne in the same team”