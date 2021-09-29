PSG-Manchester City: Messi on all the Unes, England knees, Spain shocks … – Football

Author of a little gem for his first goal with Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City (2-0) Tuesday in the Champions League, Lionel Messi is invited to all the Unes this Wednesday.

The press only has eyes for Messi on Wednesday.

Libr (s) (The Team), Thanks Messi! (The Parisian), PSG win against Manchester City with Lionel Messi scorer (Le Figaro), Paris reduced City to silence (So ​​Foot), PSG wins clash against Manchester City (Provence), Lionel Messi scores his first goal, and PSG offer a prestigious victory against Manchester City (The world), This Paris knows how to tear itself away! (Maxifoot)…

A rush of around thirty meters followed by a one-two with Kylian Mbapp and concluded with a superb strike in first intention and in the top corner: for his first goal with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi put it in the way . And the striker has also chosen a dream setting by completing the success against Manchester City (2-0) Tuesday in the 74th minute of the shock of Group A of the Champions League.

England more admiring than resentful

Even if he was clearly not the man of the match, the six-fold Ballon d’Or is displayed, thanks to this stroke of brilliance, on many press headlines in France. And the trend is even truer abroad, and especially in England, where the defeat of the Skyblues was largely sidelined by the goal of the Argentine, who monopolizes all the headlines. the Messi a lot in One of the Sun’s sports notebook sets the tone.

Checkmate , also headlines the Daily Star, explaining that Pep was struck down by the magic strike of his old friend Messi . The Argentinian is also invited to the front page of the Telegraph ( Magician Messi sinks Pep’s City) and the Daily Mail which ignites for Lionel flair. It was melting, dizzying and jubilant: a sort of Messi-gluttony , for its part savor the serious Guardian. If the goal made the Parc des Princes tremble with joy, the man himself seemed to be celebrating his first professional goal. , underlines for its part The Times by finding it magnificent that, despite all its trophies won, Messi’s hunger remains.

Spain had never seen a

Despite the me aroused by the defeat of Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu against Sheriff Tiraspol (1-2), who obviously occupies the headlines, the Spanish press is not the last to rave about the first Parisian coup de ‘a player she has known so much. AS tells the story magical night of his old rival, while Marca saw a wonder with its purpose. But it is especially the attitude of the former star of Bara that caught the attention, with this very symbolic image of the native of Rosario lying behind the Parisian wall, on an opposing free kick. Leo Messi, arguably the best player in the world and one of the best players in history, folded to avoid a low shot. We had never seen this before, neither with Bara nor with Argentina, Marca notes. What if this was first and foremost the real lesson of the evening?





