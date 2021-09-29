PSG-Manchester City: Neymar Messi chamber

Neymar had fun with a position of Lionel Messi on a free kick from Manchester City on Tuesday during the victory of PSG against the English (2-0) in the Champions League.

The victory of PSG against Manchester City (2-0) on Tuesday in the Champions League, hovered an air of levity in the Parisian locker room. The three stars of the Parisian attack Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé took the pose together to celebrate this prestigious success but also the Argentine’s first goal in his new colors. The six-fold Golden Ball also found itself at the heart of mockery for its position in a Parisian wall.

The story of Neymar who bedrooms Messi © Capture Instagram

On an opposing free kick, the former FC Barcelona player was appointed to lie on the ground behind the barrier formed by his partners. This has become very common in matches to prevent the ball from slipping under the feet of the wall in the event the players jump. Seeing Messi reduced to this role amused Neymar, who posted a photo in which he seems to be speaking, from above, to his partner who is forced to raise his head to exchange a look with him.





“What are you doing here?” Captioned Neymar in the photo, adding several laughing folded emojis. At the end of the match, Manchester City obtained several dangerous free kicks on the outskirts of the Paris area but Riyad Mahrez missed the frame on his attempts.

Last season, the Algerian international found the loophole very successfully in this way. His missed shot had managed to sneak into a small hole in the wall, opened by two Parisian defenders. He had deceived Keylor Navas and allowed Manchester City to take the advantage in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League, finally won by City (1-2). On the return, the former Le Havre had scored a double (2-0).