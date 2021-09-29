Puel, an explosive revelation falls to Sainté!

Red lantern after eight days of the Championship, ASSE is already considering the dismissal of its trainer Claude Puel. But according to the latest news, the matter would be far from being so easy for the Greens.

Claude Puel can no longer do it on the bench

Last in Ligue 1, AS Saint-Étienne has not yet won a single game since the start of the season. Worse, Claude Puel and his men remain on a black series of 5 consecutive defeats in the league with 17 goals conceded and 7 scored. A negative spiral that could well be fatal for Claude Puel, especially in the event of a defeat next Sunday in the derby against Olympique Lyonnais. Indeed, according to several sources close to the Greens, Roland Romeyer and Bernard Caïazzo are planning to appoint a new coach soon in order to save the sale of the club.

The potential buyers being cooled at the moment by the specter of a relegation of AS Saint-Étienne. A possible eviction of Claude Puel which could therefore be beneficial for the Loire club. According to the indiscretions of But, the name of Laurent Huard, currently director of the ASSE training center, could be a viable internal solution. But another lead was also crashing at Roland Romeyer.





Indeed, according to the sports media, the chairman of the Sainté executive board committee would be seduced by the profile of David Guion. Free of any contract since the end of his contract with Stade de Reims this summer, the French coach could return to Forez, where he was officiated as assistant coach to Laurent Roussey (employee from 2003 to 2008). Yes, but Romeyer and Caïazzo would already have to have free rein to assume a dismissal of the 60-year-old technician.

Mercato ASSE: Claude Puel much too expensive to transfer?

According to information relayed in recent hours by RMC Sport, the current management of AS Saint-Étienne has not yet taken a concrete step in the direction of the dismissal of Claude Puel. Under contract until June 30, 2022, the former coach of Olympique Lyonnais and OGC Nice in particular, receives 225,000 euros monthly in Saint-Étienne. His dismissal will therefore have a cost that the financial situation of the club does not allow to assume.