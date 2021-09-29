Rani, world’s smallest cow, makes posthumous Guinness World Records entry

Rani, the famous dwarf cow from Bangladesh, the smallest in the world, was certified by Guinness World Records a few weeks after her sudden death at the age of two.

Guinness World Records announced on its website Monday that Rani was the smallest cow in the world, comfortably beating defending champion Manikyam, an Indian cow measuring 24 inches.

51 cm high and 26 kg

Rani, 51 cm high by 66 cm long and 26 kg, of the Bhutti breed, a prized meat in Bangladesh, caused a sensation in July after the publication of his photos in the press and on social networks.

Despite Covid restrictions, thousands of Bangladeshis immediately rushed to the suburbs of Dhaka to see this phenomenal bovine barely taller than a rooster , on the farm where he lived.

The fate of Rani, who died suddenly on August 19 of stomach trouble, almost jeopardized her entry into the record books for posterity.

We have sent several videos of Rani as per Guinness World Records requests. We also sent the autopsy report to the Guinness authorities who wanted to verify that his death was not abnormal. , said its owner Kazi Mohammad Abu Sufian, boss of Shikhor Agro Industries.





No hormone injections

Guinness officials wanted to make sure she hadn’t been injected with hormones to turn her into a dwarf cow, he said. We have submitted all the details about his health for all doubts , he said.