Rapier build New World, proficiency, talents and secondary weapon – Breakflip

Unlike most other MMORPGs, New World does not offer a class system per se. Instead, players ‘gameplay is defined by players’ different choices in terms of equipment, features, and most importantly.weapons used.

Find here what is the best build to play with the rapier in PvE and PvP on New World.

How to play the rapier on New World?

The progression on New World depends largely on the mastery of the various weapons. Indeed, the more players use a weapon to kill opponents, the more experience it will gain. At each level gained, it will then be possible to add a point in a mastery tree, which unlocks skills and talents.

Find below the optimal talent tree for the rapier in PvE on New World.





This tree will focus on dodging via evasion to do damage while maintaining as much invulnerability as possible. Use low health monsters to reset the recovery time of the Arrow. The last spell, Tondo, is an effective anti-boss.





You can choose to go on a less mobile build but with a higher damage potential by taking Embellishment and Coup de Grâce in the place of Arrow.

If your goal is to play in PvP or PvPvE the most used master’s degrees will be as follows:





In PvP, you must use the Response and theEvasion at the right times to be invulnerable to enemy attacks. If you lack mobility, play with it Arrow, if you run out of damage use Tondo and Embellishment and Coup de Grâce.

Regarding attributes, put 50 points in Constitution and the rest in Intelligence / Dexterity depending on your secondary weapon.

What to play with the rapier in New World?

The rapier can be played with many weapons thanks to its double scaling Dexterity / Intelligence. We recommend theBow, the Musket where the Ice Gauntlet.

