Rayane Bensetti confides in “the woman of his life”!

Last July Rayane Bensetti announced to his subscribers the future release of his very first album. An event for those who have already tried their hand at dancing by winning Dance with the Stars and who, of course, skimmed the film sets. In front of the impatience and the curiosity of his admirers, the young man engaged Tuesday, September 28 in a small game of “Questions / answers” with his Instagram subscribers. The opportunity for him to confirm that his new project should see the light of day “normally for the end of the year”. It will be called “History of Miff”, a small language game which maintains that the actor surrounded himself with his relatives for the production of this album. Putting forward his “family” is something recurrent in Rayane Bensetti who has always underlined the importance of being present for his family. And when an Internet user asked him a question about his love life, the Lyonnais could not be more sincere.

Rayane Bensetti loudly proclaims his love for his mother





At the question : “A woman in your life?“, Rayane Bensetti answers soberly”My mother“, followed by a red heart. A pretty declaration of love from the young man, very close to his mother. The latter, recently orphaned by his dad, does not fail to also pay tribute to him on social networks.

On June 13, Denitsa Ikonomova’s former dance partner wrote a most poignant message on her Instagram account on the occasion of her father’s birthday: “Happy birthday to you my King. My daddy who has always been there for me. I would give anything to iron even for a minute with you, the stupid smile I have in this photo was engraved as it is every second spent with you. The pride in your eyes to have seen me lift that cup of Dance with the stars, that look, your kind advice to every movie I made, her dances when I made music… I’ll never forget… Your memories haunt, there is not a day when you are not in my head, but this one is for you, it is your Birthday and even if you are no longer there I want to tell you: ‘ Daddy? I loved you, I love you and I will love you from the bottom of my soul until my last breath‘”

