    RB Salzburg – LOSC: the official lines in Youth League

    Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

    The young U19 Nationals of LOSC face RB Salzburg on behalf of the second day of the group stage of the Youth League this Wednesday afternoon. In Austria, the young Mastiffs will try to confirm their initial success against Wolfsburg and thus obtain a second victory in two games. The partners of Bica Reis, who scored twice on the first day, will be keen to beat RB Salzburg in order to show the way to their elders, who will play a few hours later in the Champions League. Discover the official line-ups of the match below.

    The official compositions

    The eleven of RB Salzburg: Stejksal – Atiabou, Baidoo, Wallner, Bockle – Kameri, Sahin, Schiestl, Omoregie – Simic, Reischl.

    The eleven of LOSC: Negrel – Thumerel, Innocenti, Rolland, Mercier – Mabanza, Mpembele, Longonda, Ascone – Bica Reis, Messoussa.


    Victor Willems


