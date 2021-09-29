Real Madrid in shock, Paris under the spell of Lionel Messi and his PSG: the news on a plate

WHAT YOU MAY MISSED BETWEEN YESTERDAY NIGHT AND THIS MORNING
1. Football – Champions League: Messi scorer, Paris winner
Omnisport
YESTERDAY AT 5:00 AM
Sentinel Verratti, Pochettino’s find that changes everything
2. Football – Champions League: The Sheriff rules the Bernabéu
Antoine Griezmann celebrates his goal during the AC Milan-Atlético meeting (1-2) in the Champions League
Credit: Getty Images
3. Basketball – NBA: Encouraging vaccination is “not (the) job” of LeBron James
Lebron james
Credit: Getty Images
We have also retained for you
- Tennis – The day after the withdrawal of World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, the organization of the Indian Wells tournament (October 4-17) announced on Tuesday the invitation of Emma Raducanu, winner of the US Open in early September and thus passed from 150th to 22nd rank WTA.
- Boxing – Manny Pacquiao, presidential candidate in the Philippines, announced on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (French time) that he was putting an end to several decades of career in the rings, calling this decision the “more difficult” of his life.
- Rugby – A “training bubble“was put in place for teams participating in the Rugby Championship after the appearance of cases of Covid-19 in the Australian city of Gold Coast where the last day of the tournament will be held this weekend.
- Soccer – Brazilian club Palmeiras qualified for the Copa Libertadores final, drawing a 1-1 draw on the lawn of their compatriot Atlético Mineiro, Tuesday in Belo Horizonte, in the semi-final second leg (0-0 to go). There he will face Barcelona SC or Flamengo.
The “meager consolation” tweet for KB9
Catch-up videos
- F1 – Why Hamilton’s 100 wins are not usurped:
Why Hamilton’s 100 wins aren’t being usurped
- Tennis – Revisited format, imposed diversity: how to make the Laver Cup more attractive?
Revisited format, imposed diversity: how to make the Laver Cup more attractive?
The podcast not to be missed
Great figure of French rugby, Abdelatif Benazzi made the happiness of the tricolor XV for more than ten years at the post of second or third row. From his childhood and his beginnings in Morocco, in Oujda, to his arrival in France through his 78 capes in the blue jersey, he returns with Florence Masnada on his extraordinary trajectory in the podcast “Belle Trace”.
WHAT YOU WILL NOT MISS TO FOLLOW TODAY
1. Football – Champions League: Lille to confirm its awakening
LOSC came out of Matchday 1 frustrated two weeks ago after conceding a 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg despite a rather convincing encounter. Since then, Lille have raised the bar in L1, where their start to the season was worrying. The French champion is doing better. Confirmation expected this Wednesday evening in the Champions League, on the Salzburg lawn (9 p.m.).
2. Football – Champions League: Juve-Chelsea, Manchester under pressure
Among the other posters of the evening of C1, also at 9 p.m., we note: Juventus-Chelsea, Bayern-Dynamo Kiev, Benfica-Barça, Manchester United-Villarreal. Beaten on the Young Boys lawn on Matchday 1, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Red Devils play big.
Tribute to Giggs, insult to Beckham: what does Old Trafford sing for Cristiano Ronaldo?
3. Handball – Champions League: PSG on the track
Balance sheet for Paris, after two days in the Champions League. The Parisians are moving to Flensburg this Wednesday to switch it to the positive. A match to follow on Eurosport.fr, from 8:45 p.m.
4. Cycling – Eurometropolis Tour: Beautiful field of sprinters
The Eurometropolis Tour can be followed live from 1 p.m. on Eurosport 1 this Wednesday. Piet Allegaert (Cofidis), last winner of the event (in 2019) is present at La Louvière, at the start of this race which often smiles on sprinters. His teammate Elia Viviani could thus have his say, like Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) or Alexander Kristoff and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Emirates).
Cycling
Tour de l’Eurometropole Gentlemen |
13: 00-17: 30
With AFP
Omnisport
09/27/2021 at 04:58
Omnisport
09/26/2021 at 05:52