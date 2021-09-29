Real Madrid in shock, Paris under the spell of Lionel Messi and his PSG: the news on a plate

WHAT YOU MAY MISSED BETWEEN YESTERDAY NIGHT AND THIS MORNING

1. Football – Champions League: Messi scorer, Paris winner

Nice evening for PSG. Lionel Messi, his rookie-star of the summer, released his counter in his new colors Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes, and the Parisian club won 2-0 against Manchester City. Here he is on pole in his group after 2 days of the Champions League, with 4 units, tied with Bruges, who won (1-2) on the lawn of RB Leipzig of a Christopher Nkunku still scorer.

Omnisport PSG – Manchester City, Biles, Super League: The news on a plate YESTERDAY AT 5:00 AM

Sentinel Verratti, Pochettino’s find that changes everything

2. Football – Champions League: The Sheriff rules the Bernabéu

Among the other meetings of the evening, the (great) sensation came from Madrid, and the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, where Real Madrid were beaten by the Sheriff (1-2). This club from the Moldovan league leads its group, with 6 points. Karim Benzema was the merengue scorer, from the penalty spot, thus surpassing Raul in the hierarchy of scorers in the history of the C1, of which he occupies the fourth rank.

The card of the evening is to the credit of Liverpool, who slammed five in Porto (1-5). Atlético won on the lawn of Milan (1-2), thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann (84th minute) and Luis Suarez, from the penalty spot, in the 90th + 7.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates his goal during the AC Milan-Atlético meeting (1-2) in the Champions League Credit: Getty Images

3. Basketball – NBA: Encouraging vaccination is “not (the) job” of LeBron James

Vaccinated against Covid-19, LeBron James said on Tuesday that he did not want to have any influence on the vaccination of the population. “I don’t think I should get involved in what people do for their bodies. It’s like I’m saying so-and-so should take this job or not“, in particular underlined the player of the Los Angeles Lakers, and this while the question of the vaccination (or not) of the NBA players is of topicality, just like the health protocol which results from it.

Lebron james Credit: Getty Images

We have also retained for you

Tennis – The day after the withdrawal of World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, the organization of the Indian Wells tournament (October 4-17) announced on Tuesday the invitation of Emma Raducanu, winner of the US Open in early September and thus passed from 150th to 22nd rank WTA.

– The day after the withdrawal of World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, the organization of the Indian Wells tournament (October 4-17) announced on Tuesday the invitation of Emma Raducanu, winner of the US Open in early September and thus passed from 150th to 22nd rank WTA. Boxing – Manny Pacquiao, presidential candidate in the Philippines, announced on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (French time) that he was putting an end to several decades of career in the rings, calling this decision the “ more difficult ” of his life.

– Manny Pacquiao, presidential candidate in the Philippines, announced on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (French time) that he was putting an end to several decades of career in the rings, calling this decision the “ ” of his life. Rugby – A “ training bubble “was put in place for teams participating in the Rugby Championship after the appearance of cases of Covid-19 in the Australian city of Gold Coast where the last day of the tournament will be held this weekend.

– A “ “was put in place for teams participating in the Rugby Championship after the appearance of cases of Covid-19 in the Australian city of Gold Coast where the last day of the tournament will be held this weekend. Soccer – Brazilian club Palmeiras qualified for the Copa Libertadores final, drawing a 1-1 draw on the lawn of their compatriot Atlético Mineiro, Tuesday in Belo Horizonte, in the semi-final second leg (0-0 to go). There he will face Barcelona SC or Flamengo.

The “meager consolation” tweet for KB9

Catch-up videos

F1 – Why Hamilton’s 100 wins are not usurped:

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 100th career victory in Russia. A symbolic milestone that Stéphane Vrignaud and Gilles Della Posta compare this week with the other brands obtained by the great champions in the history of F1. Find the entire Fous du Volant show in podcast.

Why Hamilton’s 100 wins aren’t being usurped



Tennis – Revisited format, imposed diversity: how to make the Laver Cup more attractive?

The Laver Cup saw its 2021 edition take place without the Big 3 (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic) and without much suspense, Europe having crushed the rest of the world. Tuesday in DiP Impact, a program to listen to in full in podcast, Arnaud di Pasquale and Antoine Benneteau wonder how to avoid the sinking of this event which tends to approach the Ryder Cup without still having the prestige.

Revisited format, imposed diversity: how to make the Laver Cup more attractive?

The podcast not to be missed

Great figure of French rugby, Abdelatif Benazzi made the happiness of the tricolor XV for more than ten years at the post of second or third row. From his childhood and his beginnings in Morocco, in Oujda, to his arrival in France through his 78 capes in the blue jersey, he returns with Florence Masnada on his extraordinary trajectory in the podcast “Belle Trace”.

WHAT YOU WILL NOT MISS TO FOLLOW TODAY

1. Football – Champions League: Lille to confirm its awakening

LOSC came out of Matchday 1 frustrated two weeks ago after conceding a 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg despite a rather convincing encounter. Since then, Lille have raised the bar in L1, where their start to the season was worrying. The French champion is doing better. Confirmation expected this Wednesday evening in the Champions League, on the Salzburg lawn (9 p.m.).

2. Football – Champions League: Juve-Chelsea, Manchester under pressure

Among the other posters of the evening of C1, also at 9 p.m., we note: Juventus-Chelsea, Bayern-Dynamo Kiev, Benfica-Barça, Manchester United-Villarreal. Beaten on the Young Boys lawn on Matchday 1, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Red Devils play big.

Tribute to Giggs, insult to Beckham: what does Old Trafford sing for Cristiano Ronaldo?

3. Handball – Champions League: PSG on the track

Balance sheet for Paris, after two days in the Champions League. The Parisians are moving to Flensburg this Wednesday to switch it to the positive. A match to follow on Eurosport.fr, from 8:45 p.m.

4. Cycling – Eurometropolis Tour: Beautiful field of sprinters

The Eurometropolis Tour can be followed live from 1 p.m. on Eurosport 1 this Wednesday. Piet Allegaert (Cofidis), last winner of the event (in 2019) is present at La Louvière, at the start of this race which often smiles on sprinters. His teammate Elia Viviani could thus have his say, like Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) or Alexander Kristoff and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Emirates).

Premium Cycling Tour de l’Eurometropole Gentlemen | 13: 00-17: 30

With AFP

Omnisport Untouchable Americans, exciting L1, rainbow clapping: the news on a plate 09/27/2021 at 04:58