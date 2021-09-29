Real Madrid, PSG – Mercato: Mbappé will be able to have a galactic presentation at the Bernabeu

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Karim Benzema

In view of his match against Manchester City (2-0) yesterday and the photos from the locker room posted after the meeting, Kylian Mbappé does not seem to be having such a bad time in his last season at PSG. In any case, not as much as one would have thought following his high-profile criticisms against Neymar on Saturday against Montpellier (2-0). If he wants to see the glass half full, the native of Bondy can even say that the best for him, even if it means joining Real Madrid, was to wait until next summer.

Indeed, if he arrived in August, not only would the Bernabeu construction site not have been finished but in addition, there would have been few people in the stands, a consequence of the health crisis. In a year, everything will be different. The enclosure will be finished but above all, the public will be able to fill it again. Indeed, the Spanish government has announced that the stadiums will be able to refuel again from October 17. Eighty thousand fans in delirium in a brand new Bernabeu on a summer day: Mbappé will be entitled to the same presentation as his idol Cristiano Ronaldo!

Mbappé podrá tener una presentación galáctica en el Bernabéu https://t.co/7CqFXr46My

– Bernabéu Digital (@BernabeuDgt) September 29, 2021