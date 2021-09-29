

RENAULT: SLIGHT INCREASE IN WORKING HOURS IN FRANCE TO SUPPORT PERFORMANCE

by Gilles Guillaume

PARIS (Reuters) – Renault has proposed to unions to slightly increase the working time of its employees in France to bring it down to 35 hours per week, a spokeswoman for the diamond group told Reuters on Wednesday.





On an annual basis, the automaker plans to increase the working time of employees paid by the hour from 1,603 hours to 1,607, an increase of four hours per year.

“This is a legal upgrade to support the performance of the group,” said the spokesperson the day after a negotiation session devoted to organization and working time.

She clarified that these four hours of overtime would be paid for by the company.

Renault has started discussions on a new three-year social agreement for 2022-24. It also provides for workforce reductions in engineering and support, in exchange for the allocation of nine new vehicles, mainly electric, to its French factories.

These measures are in addition to the 4,600 job cuts already announced in 2020 in France to try to get the manufacturer out of the red.

