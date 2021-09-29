review with honey and bees (and a hook)

CONTINUATION IN THE HOOK

While Hollywood explores the slightest bottom of the drawer in search of a license worthy of a remake or an extension, the approach of this Candyman sauce 2021 is a pleasure to see. We wondered, following the announcement of the project and the viewing of its trailers, if the announcement of this sequel did not hide a desire to reboot with little feet, rather than a sincere extension of the mythology imagined by Clive Barker in literature and brought to the screen in 1992 by Bernard Rose. This is not the case, so obvious is the desire to return to the sources.

The first part ended with the confrontation between the Candyman and Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen), who came to investigate an urban legend accompanying the outbursts of violence in the ghetto of Cabrini-Green in Chicago. Deceptively victorious, the journalist emerged from this confrontation burnt to death, before becoming the new incarnation of an urban folklore made of violence and terror. Thirty years later, the towers have for the most part been demolished, replaced by superb gentrified buildings, synonymous with as many organic businesses and a middle class with a memory as short as the wallet is deep.

It is in this context, and in the real Cabrini-Green, that this new episode takes place, when a young artist decides to opportunistically portray the bloody past of his new neighborhood. And in turn, he will realize thatan idea, a concept, when it encapsulates the anger and pain of men, just ask to be embodied in them to better reveal their wounds.

Hey, that changed the Pompidou center

THE FIEL AND THE BEES

We will be careful not to say how, but screenwriters Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta not only made sure to inscribe their plot in the continuity of the original story, but also to tie itself organically to its mythology, to allow its meaning to flourish with a new meaning, also sharpened. By combining the principle of Bernard Rose’s film not in a disadvantaged neighborhood, but in an area in full gentrification, the story deploys a more vicious than expected commentary on social violence.

It is no longer only the oppression of a state mistreating its minorities, police violence or a more or less concealed racism, which here allow the advent of the formidable Candyman, it is good a denial of memory and a blindness coming in part from the interested parties themselves. Admittedly, the brutality of the police frames the film, part of its mythology with a strong symbolism, but the two sequences where batons and flashing lights appear do not turn out to be derealized by chance.

Do not tangle the brushes

The motif of police violence has joined the mythological substrate here, like a backdrop, which is no longer the focal point of the feature film, and does not form the basis of its surge of violence. The new obscenity which allows the advent of Candyman is played out elsewhere, in the annealed self-satisfaction of class transfers which believe they can simultaneously free themselves from a cultural heritage, and manipulate it to take advantage of it. A frontal and twisted attack, which makes shatter most of the essentialist grievances often addressed to “Black horror”, while a character of devilish cynical critic pulverizes the approach of the hero played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II at the turn of a line.





A scene that cruelly mocks a certain contemporary art and its relationship to politics … or finance

KILL SWEETBACK’S BADASSSS SONG

Taking up and amplifying the equation of the original film, the present opus always bases its horror on the verb, to better follow its emergence in reality. Here it is an urban legend that takes shape, there an accusation of social violence that translates into a plague, further on, the luxurious apartment of a plumitive which takes on the air of a prison maze. It is finally when the companion of Anthony McCoy believes to be emancipated, to be accomplished, that the simplest plan of the world – a still image in which Nia DaCosta inexorably zooms until locking Brihanna and her new employer in a composition vicious – reveals to him that despite his tinsel of conviction, both oppression and facticity are now on his side.

And in this game, the footage is often very inventive, especially when it comes to embracing the soul of the myth to better reinvent it. Since here, each generation engenders its unthought-out horror, its new incarnation of Candyman, the symbols on which it is based are constantly being reinvented. Formerly clever horrific accessories, but not very meaningful, they become the embodiment of the violent crowd (or who knowingly blinds themselves), whose each blow or meanness strikes with the heady multiplicity of a swarm of bees. These ideas which combine poetics and politics, the story is full of them, as evidenced by the extremely careful cutting of the filmmaker.

White is messy

In front of his camera, Cabrini-Green exists, is metamorphosed, from a sanitized space to ultra-violent abstraction, the apartments are transformed into sterile modern art installations that gallons of blood wait to soil. Unfortunately, this sophistication keeps the staging too far removed from the triviality that goes with the notion of croquemitaine, like the tone of any self-respecting proto-slasher. To avoid grand-guignolesque violence is regrettable, because Candyman loses part of his grotesque dimension, therefore of its ambiguity, and consequently of its impact.

We regret that the film has too frequently resorted to off-screen, or devices a bit too elegant to translate the abomination of tortured flesh, or the adrenaline of the death drive that runs through its veins. His respect, his understanding and his reinterpretation of the myth allow him to easily supplant the second chapter produced in 1995, but in places give the impression that the film confuses intelligence and sophistication.