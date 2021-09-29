“Roll-your-own tobacco is extremely toxic”: the warning of a specialist

President of the French-speaking Tobacco Society and head of the Tobacco Center at the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital in Paris, Dr Anne-Laurence Le Faou observed the worsening of tobacco consumption during confinement.

What changes have you observed in your patients during periods of confinement?

ANNE-LAURENCE LE FAOU. The consultations did not stop, face-to-face at the hospital or remotely in video. I noticed that a lot of patients relapsed during this time when they were staying at home. Many of them feared for their jobs at that time, and some are still unemployed today, with the consequence of an increase in tobacco consumption lasting beyond confinement, most often people in difficulty. social and financial organizations who instead bought roll-your-own tobacco, which was cheaper than packets of manufactured cigarettes. We also had to answer many questions that emanated from issues related to the health crisis. I am thinking, for example, of the acute one who felt that smokers were less affected by the Covid than others. It took a lot of argument to convince and remember that anyone who smokes has a greater risk of developing a severe form of Covid. Tobacco is absolutely not a method of preventing respiratory diseases!

Should the increase in the consumption of roll-your-own tobacco be a warning?



Yes, this is not good news. Roll-your-own tobacco, even organic, presented in a nice packaging that gives it a natural air, is extremely toxic, even if you add a filter! In general, withdrawal treatments are increased when patients smoke this type of tobacco. A rolled up cigarette is the equivalent of two or three regular cigarettes. What makes its appeal is obviously the price, lower for the same weight as tobacco in cigarette packets. Increasing the taxes and therefore the prices on this tobacco makes it possible to eliminate this advantage, because rolled tobacco is particularly consumed by young people, and this would reduce the initiation of smoking. It is a fairly simple economic mechanism and has shown its effectiveness.

Is this now sufficient?