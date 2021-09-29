Rolls-Royce Specter: the first electric Rolls

No brand escapes the forced march towards electric power, not even Rolls-Royce. The jewel in the crown has also made a historic announcement: it will become 100% electric. The range conversion will be completed by 2030.

This may come as a surprise. There is of course the European deadline of 2035, date on which the sale of combustion vehicles must be prohibited on the Old Continent. Rolls is however an international brand, well established in countries where the regulations do not yet impose such a change, in particular the Middle East, the United States and China. But Rolls-Royce has therefore already declared a rapid end to the V12 for its entire range!

The brand has indicated that its first 100% electric model will be ready at the end of 2023. It unveiled the name: Specter. The announcement was made as the first prototypes get ready to hit the road.





The brand unveiled images of an example, which takes on the appearance of a large two-door coupe. A way to pull the rug out from under scoop hunters! The boss also invites you to open your eyes, since the prototypes will go to the four corners of the world to be tested in all possible conditions. More than 2.5 million kilometers will be covered!

The Specter will not take over the basis of the new electric BMWs, in particular the iX SUV. It uses the aluminum architecture inaugurated by the latest generation of Phantoms in 2017, exclusive to Rolls and originally designed to receive an electric motor and especially the batteries that go with it. The brand does not say anything about autonomy, but we imagine a large battery so that Rolls owners do not have to stop too much!