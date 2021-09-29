Ronald Koeman’s lunar reaction to Benfica’s humiliation

Only one victory (Sunday against Levante in La Liga) in the last five matches in all competitions. Zero points taken in two Champions League matches. FC Barcelona has been going through a large area of ​​turbulence since mid-September and the situation is becoming almost critical. Slapped by Bayern Munich on September 14 at Camp Nou (0-3), the Blaugranas were eagerly awaited this Wednesday night in Lisbon, against Benfica. But on Portuguese soil, Ronald Koeman’s players took to the water, losing another 3-0.

What follows after this advertisement

Between an imprecise Luuk de Jong in front of goal, a Marc-André ter Stegen not very inspired on a few outings or even an Eric Garcia who saw red at the end of the game, Barça had a nightmare evening at the Estadio da Luz. And inevitably, after such an evening, Ronald Koeman is singled out, he whose future has been more than uncertain for several days on the side of Catalonia. After the game, the Dutch technician returned to this poor performance, and his reaction may seem lunar.





“I feel supported by my players … But by the club? I do not know”

“The end result is hard to accept. It does not reflect what happened on the ground. Even though we were losing quickly, I think the team played well until 2-0. We had some very clear chances to score. And that’s how we change a match ”, first sent Ronald Koeman from the Estadio da Luz before continuing: “I’m not going to discuss the level of this team. Everyone knows what Barca’s problem is today. You cannot have an opinion on a team which is not that of the previous years. “

Before leaving, the former coach of the Netherlands was still entitled to questions on the thorny subject of his future. And here again, his statements are likely to make a lot of talk in the coming hours. “My position ? I can only talk about my work with the team. I feel supported by my players … But by the club? I do not know”, did he declare. The crisis is therefore far from over at FC Barcelona. And to make matters worse, a huge shock awaits Barça on Saturday against Atlético de Madrid, at the Wanda Metropolitano (9 p.m.).