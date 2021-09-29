Ronald Koeman’s message to La Roja for Ansu Fati

Coming into play against Levante in the league, the new number 10 of FC Barcelona Ansu Fati made a successful comeback from injury by scoring the third goal of his team at the end of the match. The young Spanish striker seems to have returned to help Barca have a good season despite the departure of Lionel Messi. But his trainer Ronald Koeman wants to take the necessary precautions with his player so as not to relapse after 10 months of absence and knee surgery.





In a press conference before facing Benfica on Wednesday evening (9 p.m.), the Batavian did not want to comment on a possible summons with La Roja for the international truce in October: “I don’t know because I’m not a coach. Like I said the other day he still has a long way to go, but for me it was a big day for him. He played 15 minutes and scored the third goal, it was perfect. I can only say that he hasn’t played for 10 months, that he trained for two weeks with the group and that he played 15 minutes ”. And Koeman, relaunched on Fati, to continue: “The player was very tired yesterday (Monday), because of the impact it had on him after being away for so long […]. “