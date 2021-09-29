Russia threatens to block YouTube after German version of RT is suspended

YouTube has suspended the German accounts of the Russian TV channel for spreading false information about the coronavirus.

Russian telecoms gendarme Roskomnadzor threatened to block YouTube on Wednesday if the latter refused to lift the suspension of German accounts for the public television channel RT.

The telecommunications authority says it asked Google, the site’s parent company, “to lift as soon as possible the limits imposed on the YouTube channels RT DE and Der Fehlende Part“. “The legislation provides for a total or partial suspension of access if the owner of a platform does not comply with a warning from Roskomnadzor», She indicates.

The American Google’s video site on Tuesday blocked the RT DE and Der Fehlende Part accounts for violating the community’s internal rules by broadcasting “fake newsOn the coronavirus and for wanting to bypass a download suspension.

“An information war against Russia”

It is “an unprecedented act of information assault on the part of YouTube“, Reacted the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement released on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, accusing the German authorities of having”obviously encouraged, even insistedOn this decision.





“The objective of this aggression against the projects of the Russian holding company is obvious: to silence the sources of information that do not fall within a comfortable media framework.“For the authorities in Germany, assures the Russian diplomacy which sees”the continuation of an information war against Russia“.

In this context, “the taking of symmetrical retaliatory measures against the German media in Russia … seems not only appropriate, but also necessary“.

Arm wrestling won against Google and Apple

RT, which broadcasts in particular also in English, French and Spanish, is considered part of the Kremlin’s international propaganda efforts.

YouTube blocked these accounts because RT DE wanted, via its channel Der Fehlende Part, to bypass a ban on broadcasting new videos for a week because of the spread of disinformation on Covid-19, according to German media. According to RT, this suspension was to be lifted on Wednesday.

Russia has stepped up offensives against major social networks and digital platforms in recent months, accusing them of being in the pay of Western interests.

In particular, it forced Google and Apple to block a series of content in Russia related to the incarcerated opponent and pet peeve of the Kremlin, Alexeï Navalny.