Salzburg-led LOSC at Youth League break

It’s half-time between RB Salzburg U19s and LOSC U19s for this matchday two of the Youth League group stage. And after 45 minutes, the young Mastiffs are led 1 goal to 0 following a penalty conceded by Kevin Mercier and transformed by Simic shortly after half an hour of play. The young Lille do not deserve, with a lot of envy , especially after the opening of the Austrian scoring, but for the moment that does not pass and it will therefore be necessary to do twice as much in the second half to hope to recover from the score and then to pass in front of the scoreboard. Note the good first period of goalkeeper Tom Negrel, in good form against the Austrians and author of several important saves. Return to the field in a few minutes.

Despite several clear opportunities, our Lille are led to the break. But nothing is finished. See you in a quarter of an hour 👊#SALLOSC #UYL 1-0 | ⏱ 45 ‘+ 2 pic.twitter.com/KKHb1k6elp – LOSC Academy (@LoscAcademy) September 29, 2021



