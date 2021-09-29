More

    Salzburg-led LOSC at Youth League break

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most expensive trainers in history

    It’s half-time between RB Salzburg U19s and LOSC U19s for this matchday two of the Youth League group stage. And after 45 minutes, the young Mastiffs are led 1 goal to 0 following a penalty conceded by Kevin Mercier and transformed by Simic shortly after half an hour of play. The young Lille do not deserve, with a lot of envy , especially after the opening of the Austrian scoring, but for the moment that does not pass and it will therefore be necessary to do twice as much in the second half to hope to recover from the score and then to pass in front of the scoreboard. Note the good first period of goalkeeper Tom Negrel, in good form against the Austrians and author of several important saves. Return to the field in a few minutes.


    The LOSC led by Salzburg in the Youth League

    LOSC are led by RB Salzburg at the Youth League break. Check out the score above, with a one-goal advantage for the Austrians following a Simic penalty, conceded by Mercier shortly after the half-hour mark.

    Victor Willems


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFord continues its electric offensive with three new factories
    Next articleIt’s the end for Silicon Lottery and its CPU binns

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC