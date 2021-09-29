Samsung is working to copy and paste your brain onto a 3D chip array

Researchers from Samsung and Harvard University have published new research on artificial intelligence and propose to copy and paste the human brain onto 3D memory chips.

In the futuristic series Altered Carbon, the body is nothing more than a vehicle for the rich, who transfer their cognitive capacities from body to body through a memory capsule the size of a watch face. A brilliant idea of ​​television fiction which no longer seems so distant, if we put aside the great unknown of the transfer of consciousness. In any case, researchers are working to replicate the capacities of the human brain.

Working for several years on the subject, with researchers from Harvard University, Samsung today presents a new reverse-engineering approach aimed at replicating the functioning of the human brain on a memory chip. The company and researchers published a perspective article titled “Neuromorphic Electronics Based on Brain Cut and Paste”, in the review Nature Electronics.





Now let’s make some sense of this gibberish. The article indeed presents a way to copy the “Neural connection map of the brain” using a nanoelectrode array developed by Dr Ham and Park, and paste this card “On a 3D semiconductor memory array”. These could be flash memories like SSDs or RRAMs.

100,000 billion memory units needed

“Using this cut-and-paste approach, the authors plan to create a memory chip that approximates the brain’s unique computational characteristics – low power, easy learning, adaptation to the environment, and even autonomy and cognition – that have been out of reach. scope of current technology ”, explain the researchers.

The methodological work presented by Samsung is only a first step. A major problem is the complexity of the human brain: it has around 100 billion neurons and a thousand times as many synaptic connections. The ultimate neuromorphic chip will require around 100,000 billion units of memory.

“The vision we present is very ambitious, says Dr. Ham. But working towards such a heroic goal will push the boundaries of artificial intelligence, neuroscience and semiconductor technology. “.