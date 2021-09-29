Sanofi vaccine abandoned: those who expected a serum “made in France” hesitate between disappointment and resignation

the essential

Many are those who, without being radically opposed to the idea of ​​being injected with a vaccine against Covid-19, are determined to wait for the marketing of a French vaccine. Even if the abandonment of the messenger RNA project from the Sanofi laboratory has shaken some. Testimonials.

Among the opponents of the health pass, a significant portion highlights the fierce desire to wait for the marketing of a French vaccine, and base many hopes on the studies underway carried out by the Sanofi laboratories and Valneva. For these citizens who are particularly suspicious of the speed at which the Pfizer or Moderna laboratories have worked, the two potential “made in France” vaccines will have the advantage of having been subjected to much more “strict” tests than their competitors.

Despite the end of the RNA-messenger program announced by Sanofi on Tuesday, September 28, “nothing has changed” for Olivier, a retiree living in Annecy, who remains determined to wait rather than be injected with a product that he does not not believe: “Sanofi with GSK is developing a vaccine with recombinant protein which passes phase 3 before being marketed”, he notes, before discussing the development of the nasal spray developed by the laboratory Therapeutica Borealis based in Turku, Finland, in which he places “a lot of hope”. “This treatment is subject to very strict rules, rules from which Pfizer, Moderna … (…) There you are, these are my two avenues”, concludes the septuagenarian who is in no way disturbed by Sanofi’s decision. which he considers to be “motivated by a relevant and realistic analysis”.





“No good omen”

An opinion shared by Frédéric, a 37-year-old civil servant in Essonne. “Favorable” to the recombinant protein vaccine from Sanofi which he considers “very promising and above all much less expensive to develop as well as to package”, he is not surprised at such a turnaround on the part of the French laboratory.

But not everyone seems to be so at ease. Louis, a 26-year-old Parisian student, was determined to wait for the arrival on the market of a French vaccine, but he now believes that the stop of development decided by Sanofi “does not bode well”. “Currently, I stay locked up at home most of the time being a basic homebody, but the fact of not being able to walk around various shops without having to carry out a PCR test beforehand is quite annoying”, underlines the young man. Enough for him to consider “bending to the classic vaccine proposed by the State, either Pfizer or Moderna”.

“I might not have a choice”

Michael, for his part, does not want to come to this. But this 45-year-old worker from Reims, who works in a sugar factory, will probably have no choice: “I’m going to Crete in April, so I might have to be vaccinated”, regrets t – he, whereas until now, the health pass had had “no impact” on his professional and social life: “I adapt. Before I played tennis, now I run. I was not a follower restaurants, cinemas, etc. “, describes the one who does not call himself” neither pro nor anti vax “and whose family is vaccinated” to be able to live normally “.

Like Michael, Denise, retired, did not want to give in to the temptation to be injected with Pfizer or Moderna last July. But because of her frequent medical appointments, she eventually changed her mind in September. What her husband, Philippe, will not do, despite his “disappointment” following the announcement of Sanofi, which “has laid off staff and pocketed the CICE anyway, to now drop the RNA-messenger”. For these Bretons, as for many others, salvation can only pass through France.