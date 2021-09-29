Sarkozy considers that “the rise of populism” is the result of a right which “says nothing more”

For the former President of the Republic, the “problem” of populism is a direct consequence of the inaction of his political family.

For the former head of state, the rise of populism is a direct consequence of the inaction of the right. Former President of the Republic Nicolas Sarkozy, invited to the national convention of the Spanish People’s Party (PP) in Madrid on Wednesday, was asked about the rise of populism across Europe.

And according to him, it is the direct result of a lack of strength within his political family: “We are reasonable but that does not mean that we are weak” launches the former head of state.





“I am for the movement, for the initiative, for the passion in the political debate. And today, where there are so many populists, do not think that the populists are talented. It is because we , we no longer say anything … And so those who have nothing to say say it with this force and this irresponsibility. But the problem comes from us, not from them “, he insists.

“Symptom of emptiness”

Words that are in line with those he had made at the microphone of Europe 1 and CNews Tuesday evening. The former head of state did not spare the polemicist Eric Zemmour, which according to him is nothing other than “the symptom of the void” of the political debate.

“The pressure of a single thought is such that it ended up emptying the political debate” and this vacuum “allows excesses, extremes, to all those whose excess serves as an argument, to take up all the space. “, had launched the former president.

Nicolas Sarkozy had added that it was not necessary “to tackle the excesses and the extremes”, but rather “to give content to those who are neither in the excess nor in the extremes”.