Scam: beware of fake ads for used motorhomes

the essential

Fake classified ads for used motorhomes are currently rife on the internet. It is important not to send money before seeing a model.

Undisputed stars of the auto market for several years, the motorhome but also campervans have attracted crooks. There is currently a huge fake classified ad scam on the internet. About forty people have already been victims.

On the ad, the crooks pose as a company specializing in the sale of motorhomes. The prices are unbeatable. Objective: to attract customers looking for a van or motorhome.

Buyers didn’t hesitate to send money without seeing the motorhome for real. This is the motorhome that they never really received. Individuals are victims, professionals are too.





This is the case of the company “The pleasure of the camping-car” located in the Avignon region in Saze. The crooks copied the company logo and its registration in the commercial register to falsify purchase orders. Victims of the scam came to the scene, sometimes vehemently, to demand the delivery of their motorhome. “There are some who came here, they were several and aggressive, to claim their camper vans. I told them that I did not have any camper vans here. I am just doing the repair”, explains the manager. Jean-Marie Maton asked about France Blue Vaucluse. Cheated customers have even come from Spain to demand accounts. “They realized that there was nothing, not the slightest motorhome. And this even though they had paid 32,000 euros”.

You should therefore never send money to a stranger, even if the little announcement seems serious to you, without having first seen the vehicle.