Scorn: the horrific FPS excluded Xbox and day one Xbox Game Pass postponed to 2022 | Xbox one

It’s been almost a year since we last discussed the case of Scorn, the FPS for Xbox Series X | S and PCs. With a Kickstater started in 2017, the game from Ebb Software has wisely followed its development on PC to also be announced on Microsoft consoles in May 2020. We have since been entitled to some meager information, but also a gameplay video in 4K from last October. After almost a year without news, the game is talking about it again to the great misfortune of the players.

Scorn is also postponed to next year

The global pandemic does not spare the video game industry which has pushed developers to work under new conditions. This has led many productions from small and large studios to postpone their games for weeks, or even months in some cases. In a press release presenting a unique model in which game studio founders become co-owners, Kepler Interractive, publisher of Ebb Software, announces that Scorn will finally be released in 2022. Initially scheduled for 2021, we were entitled to expect a postponement to seen from the silence of the developers.





With operational hubs in London and Singapore, the Kepler group now represents an international team of more than 250 talents in 10 countries, working exclusively on original IPs. The 2022 schedule includes highly anticipated titles like Sloclap’s Sifu, Ebb Software’s Scorn, Awaceb’s Tchia, Alpha Channel’s Tankhead, and an unannounced A44 title.

We wish the best to the studio so that it develops the game in good conditions and delivers an experience that matches the interest it arouses. Scorn will be available on the day of its release in Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X | S and PC.