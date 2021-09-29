she confides in the painful end of life

Line Renaud is a very committed woman. Lately, before parliamentarians, she pleaded for “the right to die with dignity”.

During her speech mobilizing euthanasia at the National Assembly, the actress spoke of the painful end of life of some of her relatives, including her husband.

HER CONFIDENCES ON HER HUSBAND

It must be said that Line Renaud is no longer a personality to present. During her youth, the 93-year-old was able to leave her mark in the world of show biz. In addition to having been a singer, the nonagenarian has also worked as a magazine leader and actress.

On the private side, the one who played in “La ch’tite famille” was, for years, the companion of the late Loulou Gasté. The latter breathed his last in 1995 and his death was one of the events that most marked his wife.

Present at the National Assembly on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, to challenge parliamentarians on the right to euthanasia, Line Renaud recounted the last painful days of her husband.



“You couldn’t touch him anymore, he would ask all the time, ‘When will this be over? I couldn’t answer Loulou ”,

But Loulou Gasté is not the only one close to Line Renaud who had a difficult end. The mother of the magazine leader also “suffered tremendously” before she died.

It is for these reasons in particular that the nonagenarian asked for the “right to die with dignity”.

“This is essential progress that should no longer be prevented. Think of our humanity, and let our freedom remain whole, until the last breath, please ”,