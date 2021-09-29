



7:36 am: United Airlines to lay off 593 unvaccinated employees The company United Airlines, which asked all its employees in the United States in early August to be vaccinated against Covid-19, announced that it was preparing to lay off 593 people who did not provide proof of their injection. More than 99% of employees have nevertheless chosen to be vaccinated.

7:01 am: NBA star LeBron James will not urge vaccination “Everyone has a choice to do what they think is right for them and their family”: NBA superstar LeBron James was vaccinated against Covid-19 but refuses to encourage anyone to do like him, because he believes that it is not his role, he said Tuesday during the “media day” of the Lakers.

6:15 am: Pfizer to apply for authorization for 5-11 year olds in the United States The Pfizer / BioNTech alliance announced on Tuesday that it had submitted to the United States Medicines Agency the results of its Covid-19 vaccine trials in children aged 5 to 11, and planned to file a formal request for authorization for this age group “in the coming weeks”.

5:49 am: The side effects of the third dose of vaccine “similar” to the second

The side effects seen after a booster dose of Pfizer and Moderna’s anti-Covid vaccines are largely “similar” to those experienced after the second, according to a study released Tuesday by US health officials. These data were gathered from several thousand people who received a third dose of these remedies between mid-August and mid-September, when it was authorized for certain immunocompromised people in the country. The study shows that “the booster doses are currently well tolerated,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. “The frequency and type of side effects were similar to those seen after the second doses of the vaccine, and they were mostly mild or moderate, and of short duration.” As of September 19, more than two million people had already received a booster dose in the United States

5:47 am: In the hospital, the number of patients still decreasing The main health indicators of Covid-19 continue to be encouraging in France. There are currently 7,801 patients in the hospital (against 7,980 on Monday). In critical care services, which welcome the most affected patients, the number of patients is 1,524 (against 1,571 the day before). In the last 24 hours, 60 people have lost their lives. The positivity rate is stable at 1.2%, with 6,765 new cases confirmed since the day before.