Small-step rapprochement between Armenia and Turkey

About 3,000 Armenians marched in Yerevan on September 26, 2021, to commemorate the victims of the war against Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh a year earlier. KAREN MINASYAN / AFP

A year after the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia and Turkey, which allowed Azerbaijan to win, would they be tempted by a reconciliation? In recent weeks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian have hinted at the prospect of a normalization of relations. This will be “Progressive”, declared the Turkish head of state on August 29, and will materialize “If the Armenian government is ready for progress”. Mr. Pachinian greeted “Positive signals” to which he said he was ready to respond positively if Ankara does not pose ” preconditions “.

At the beginning of September, the head of the Armenian government would have proposed a meeting to the Turkish president through the Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Gharibashvili, according to the Armenian press. The secretary of the Armenian Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, did not deny. “We believe that a dialogue at a high level and at the highest level is one of the ways to normalize these relations”, he said, Friday, September 24.





An early sign of this warming, Turkish Airlines was authorized, in January 2021, to fly over Armenian territory during its commercial flights to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. A small step compared to the heavy liabilities existing between the two neighbors. Confused for a long time, in particular because of the non-recognition by Ankara of the genocide of the Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915, Turkey and Armenia have no diplomatic contacts, and the border which separates them has been closed since. 1992.

The opening of a corridor

Turkey’s support for Turkish-speaking Azerbaijan in the conflict between it and Armenia in the fall of 2020 for control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave has added salt to the wounds . Ankara, which has been training and supplying the Azerbaijani military with equipment for more than ten years, has involved its army, not on the ground, but in the planning of operations. Turkish officers were on the maneuver, overseeing the use of Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, the flagship of the burgeoning national military industry, among other things. Turkish military aid was decisive, allowing Baku to regain control of part of the enclave and the seven buffer zones around it.

Azerbaijan’s overwhelming victory, however, did not bring the geopolitical gains hoped for by Turkey, not invited to the negotiations that led to the ceasefire of November 9, 2020 under the aegis of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the other hand, the agreement signed in Moscow provides for the opening of a road corridor connecting Turkey to Azerbaijan, towards the Caspian, via the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhichevan.

