Solutions 30: operating margin under pressure in the first half of the year

Solutions 30’s net income, group share reached 14.1 million euros, compared to 10.4 million euros in the first half of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA stood at 49.5 million euros, up 19.8 million euros. % compared to the first half of 2020. The operating margin rose to 11.2% of sales, compared to 11.3% in the first half of 2020.

“The priority has been to invest in the recruitment and training of teams to allow the significant scaling up of contracts signed by the group and to support the deployment of new technologies in several European countries. Indeed, the group is preparing to support the acceleration of its growth in several countries, given the commercial dynamics and the new contracts registered since the end of 2020 “, specified the specialist in solutions for new technologies.

Consolidated revenue reached 441.3 million euros, up 20.9% (+ 17.5% organically) compared to the same period in 2020. Maintenance activities, recurring by nature, represent 58% of the activity.





For the current financial year as a whole, the group confirms that it anticipates profitable double-digit growth in its activity, with however a higher basis for comparison in the second half of 2020, which had benefited from a catch-up effect after exiting containment. However, the firm warns, the supply difficulties for certain materials, if they continued, could slow down certain deployments.

The group adds that it is returning to a more normative situation which should enable it to relaunch its policy of targeted acquisitions, and consolidate its role as market federator.

While the EY firm said in May that it was “unable to express an audit opinion” on the 2020 accounts, Solutions 30 explains that the Group’s new company auditor, PKF Audit & Conseil, in-depth due diligence on the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2021 in accordance with professional standards.

Following the examination of the accounts for the first half of 2021, PKF Audit & Conseil did not identify any other point which suggests that the accounts were not drawn up in accordance with IAS 34 on financial information. intermediary.