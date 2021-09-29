Solutions 30 se: The increase in the working capital requirement weighs on the cash flows of Solutions 30

(BFM Bourse) – The Luxembourg company, which specializes in technical services related to the deployment of fiber and Linky meters in particular, reported strong growth in its activity and its results in the first half of the year, but indicated that the related costs the increased load of the many contracts won had weighed on the generation of cash.

During the first six months of 2021, the company generated 441.3 million euros in turnover, up + 20.9% compared to the corresponding period of 2020 (+ 17.5% excluding acquisitions). In its largest market, France (270.3 million euros over the period), Solutions 30 benefited from organic growth of 20.5%, with still significant momentum on the telecoms side, via the deployments of fiber, and a rebound in energy (thanks to a favorable base effect since the smart meter installations had been interrupted during the first containment in spring 2020) as well as in IT activity.

In the Benelux, organic growth reached 9.8%, in particular thanks to the start of the smart meter deployment program in Flanders, and 15.5% in other countries, with a very strong performance from Spain.

Ebitda (adjusted) for the half-year amounted to 49.5 million euros, up + 19.8% over one year, or a margin of 11.2% of sales, almost stable compared to in the first half of 2020 (11.3%) and against 12.7% in the first half of 2019. This stagnation over one year is explained by the rapid increase in the number of contracts recently won, the group’s priority having been to invest in the recruitment and training of teams to ensure the deployments concerned in several European countries. While in France, the EBITDA margin increased by 1.1 points to 15.5% of turnover, thanks to the volumes of the fiber activity, the margin fell slightly in the Benelux (to 13.8%) and more significantly at the level of other countries (only 1.8% of sales, compared to 3.4% a year earlier). “In Italy and Spain, the start of major contracts signed in telecoms has an occasional impact on profitability. In Germany, adapting the organization to prepare for future growth weighs on profitability”, explains Solutions 30.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to € 29.6 million, up 37.5%, representing 6.7% of sales compared to 5.9% in the first half of 2020.

The first half of the year includes 4.8 million euros in other current operating expenses “which mainly consist of exceptional expenses incurred by the group to put an end to the violent smear campaign waged against it”.

After depreciation and amortization of customer relations (7.3 million over the past half-year, compared to 5.6 million euros a year earlier), taxes and a small financial income, net profit group share reached in half-year 14, € 1 million, up 35.3%.

Cash flow from operations stood at 37.9 million euros over the half-year, compared to 34.6 million euros in the first half of 2020. However, “the increase in the cost of contracts and the return to more normative payment conditions that during fiscal year 2020 “generated an increase of 30.7 million euros in the working capital requirement (schematically a negative WCR shows that a company manages to get paid from its customers faster than it pays its suppliers, here the WCR remains negative at -9 million euros, but it was much more negative at -42.9 million euros in the first half of 2020). Given this deterioration in working capital, the cash flow generated by the activity fell to 7.2 million euros, against 84.6 million a year earlier. As, moreover, the amount of net investments also amounted to 7.2 million euros over the period, this led overall to zero free cash flow, compared to cash generation of 78.4 million euros in the first half of the year. 2020.





The cash balance less debts thus fell to 44 million euros, against 59.2 million six months previously. Taking into account, under IFRS16, the rental debt for 64.4 million euros, and 22.5 million euros of potential financial debt related to price supplements on acquisitions and future purchase options, the group would have a net debt position of 42.9 million euros, said the Solutions 30 press release.

The outstanding receivables ceded under the non-recourse factoring program amounted to € 73.2 million at the end of June 2021. This program “makes it possible to finance the working capital requirement from activities recurring contracts which have reached their cruising speed. Recourse to factoring frees up the cash mobilized by these receivables to be used to finance the group’s growth strategy, in particular the scaling up of new contracts, at a cost of less than 1% of the amount of ceded receivables “, indicates the firm. “This program, associated with a solid financial structure, allows Solutions 30 to have the necessary means to finance its ambitious growth strategy”, the company intends to “reactivate its historical strategy of balanced growth between internal and external, by capitalizing on its development bases in telecommunications to reach, in each of its geographies, the critical size allowing it to diversify into new activities, such as electric mobility and energy transition “.

For 2021 as a whole, the group maintains its forecast of profitable double-digit growth in its activity, however with a higher basis of comparison compared to the second half of 2020, which had benefited from a catch-up effect after exiting containment. . The ramp-ups will continue thanks to the commercial momentum of the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2021, during which the group signed more than 500 million euros in new contracts, particularly in telecoms in Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK. However, the supply difficulties on certain materials, if they continued, could slow down some deployments, warns Solutions 30.

With regard to audit procedures, the new firm (PKF Audit & Conseil, appointed after EY declared itself unable to issue an opinion on the 2020 accounts), logically issued a reservation relating to the comparability compared to the results for the first half of 2020 (insofar as the previous auditor did not express an opinion on them) but did not note in the opening balance sheet on January 1, 2021, any anomalies leaving believe that the accounts have not been drawn up in accordance with IAS 34 on interim financial information (half-yearly).

