Sony launches wireless headphones that have everything a WH-1000XM4 … except the price

Sony has unveiled a new Bluetooth headset, the Sony WH-XB910N, which incorporates many of the features of the 1000XM4, as well as wireless headphones for less than 100 euros.

While Sony is best known for its high-end headphones and earphones, the WH-1000XM4 and WF-1000XM4, the Japanese manufacturer announced new more affordable solutions on Wednesday. Enough to take advantage of the functions of premium models at a more content price.

It is thus a headset and a pair of wireless headphones that were presented by the company: the Sony WH-XB910N and the Sony WF-C500.

As for the Sony WH-XB910N headset, the Japanese manufacturer seems to have wanted to bring most of the functions and design of the WH-1000XM4 to a headset at a much lower price and to the younger target. As the “XB” of its name suggests, it is indeed a headphone from the manufacturer’s “Extra Bass” range, focused on low tones. The Bluetooth headset thus embeds large transducers 40 mm in diameter. It also takes advantage of Sony’s DSEE function which allowsupscaler poorly encoded files to enjoy better sound quality.

Importantly, like the WH-1000XM4, the Sony WH-XB910N benefits from digital noise reduction which can be adjusted in the Sony Headphones app. The application can also have access to your geolocation and the headset can analyze ambient sounds to provide the level of noise reduction best suited to your environment. Among the functions taken from the high-end model, we can also mention support for AAC and SBC codecs, but also LDAC for a bit rate of up to 990 kbps.

The headset is also compatible with multipoint Bluetooth and can therefore be connected simultaneously to a smartphone and a computer. On the connection side, the Sony WH-XB910N is compatible not only with Google’s Fast Pair solution for Android smartphones, but also with Microsoft’s Swift Pair for Windows PCs. Also note the compatibility with Sony’s 360 Reality Audio solution for 3D audio support. Finally, autonomy is not left out since the Sony WH-XB910N offers an autonomy of 20 hours with active noise reduction.





Wireless headphones for less than 100 euros

The Sony WF-C500 headphones, on the other hand, are less functional. The Japanese manufacturer especially wanted to offer lightweight and comfortable headphones with a weight of 5.4 grams per earpiece and IPX4 waterproofing. However, they do not take advantage of active noise reduction, LDAC codec or multipoint Bluetooth. On the audio side, the sound is provided by 5.8mm diameter transducers and the headphones only support the most classic codecs on the market, AAC and SBC. Support for DSEE is also in order, as is Fast Pair and Swift Pair compatibility.

The Sony WF-C500 still offer an equalizer in the Sony Headphones application and the touch buttons allow you to call a voice assistant or manage the volume control.

Above all, Sony headphones are distinguished by their advertised autonomy of 10 hours, with 10 additional hours thanks to the charging case. An endurance that is still particularly rare for wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-XB910N headphones will be available from next month, in black or blue, at a price of 200 euros. For their part, the Sony WF-C500 headphones will be offered for sale in black, white, green and coral, at the same time for 100 euros.