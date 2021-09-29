Sophie Tapie breaks the silence after her “unhappiness live” in Touche pas à mon poste

It is “super uncomfortable“that Sophie Tapie made her arrival on the set of Do not touch My TV (C8), September 28, 2021. Just before she intervenes, Cyril Hanouna and his team mentioned the documentary on Bernard Tapie, broadcast this Wednesday, September 29. A shoot that took place without the approval of the family. She then did not appreciate being asked about the state of health of her dad, who has suffered from double cancer of the esophagus and stomach since 2017, when she came to do the promotion of his album 1988 (released on September 24). The day after the show, she spoke in an Instagram story.

“Yesterday, you witnessed my unhappiness live on television. I just wanted to thank you for your support and kindness“, wrote the young woman of 33 years, touched by the testimonies which she received once her passage in Do not touch My TV ended. Sophie Tapie was also able to count on her brother Stéphane to defend her, on Twitter. “There are some things that can be fixed on the networks !!!! And others who are settled face to face @TPMP @Cyrilhanouna #TouchePasMaFamille“, he wrote. Touched by the situation, Cyril Hanouna quickly contacted the son of Bernard Tapie.”The darlings I just spoke with @TapieStephane who has been like my big brother for years and I told him that Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I feel great sadness because I really love him. Stéphane and I see you tomorrow because a friend is important“, he then clarified on the social network of the blue bird.





As a reminder, Sophie Tapie did not hide her annoyance by declaring: “I’m telling you, I’ve been really uncomfortable for a while now because I didn’t want to see this. I didn’t come for that. I’m here to talk about music. I feel a bit trapped. I didn’t think they would do this to me. If I had known I tell you honestly, I would not have come.“Cyril Hanouna had therefore tried to ease the tensions by talking about his music, especially his single Phoenix where she talks about her daddy’s health. But the questions around the illness concerning Bernard Tapie continued, enough to annoy the charming blonde once again. “I was nice, I love you a lot, I have always been nice with the family, I have a lot of respect for Bernard Tapie but at some point you have to have a little respect for our viewers and for the team“, Cyril Hanouna replied in particular. A small pass ensued.