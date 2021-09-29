Sophie Tapie gets annoyed with Cyril Hanouna and his questions about his father

His anger was first expressed after the broadcast of images from a documentary on Bernard Tapie not validated by the family: “I’m telling you, I’ve been really uncomfortable for a while now. I didn’t want to see it, I didn’t come for it. I come to talk about music and I feel a bit trapped quite honestly. I didn’t think they would do this to me, these images. If I had known, I would not have come, ”she says.

MEDIA – Uneasiness on the set of Do not touch My TV (TPMP) Tuesday September 28. While she was invited to the program presented by Cyril Hanouna to present his new album, Sophie Tapie, Bernard’s daughter, did not appreciate the host’s insistence on talking only about her father, who was sick with Cancer.

After trying to calm things down and refocus the conversation around his album, ten minutes later, the host resumes the fire. “Today, are you afraid every day, you say to yourself ‘I have to take full advantage of my daddy’?” Asks Cyril Hanouna. Sophie Tapie, surprised, replies: “It goes without saying, rhetorical question.”

Despite a small laugh from the singer, the host understands. “I feel you a little pissed off” he deciphers, to which she answers in the affirmative. And Cyril Hanouna to get carried away: “We could not give a damn about it, I’m very happy to have you, but if you’re not happy to be there, you can go my Sophie. I love you a lot, at one point it’s good. I’ve been nice to the family all the time, I really like Bernard Tapie, but you have to have a little respect for our viewers, for the team here, for me. ”

An “unhealthy” question

And to continue, justifying the many questions around the artist’s father: “We’re talking about your album in which you made a song for your dad, you’re not talking about your vacation in Punta Cana. (…) When you are asked ‘are you afraid’, it is a legitimate question. ”

“This question is super unhealthy”, judge Sophie Tapie, who adds “I am a human being. It makes me uncomfortable, it touches me. ”

The host’s attitude shocked many viewers, who felt he was going too far. “Wanting to push someone to crack live and be frustrated because instead of cracking she sends you in the pinks,” comments one. “Hanouna unworthy, disrespectful, to vomit”, protests another.





“According to Cyril Hanouna, Sophie Tapie lacks respect to viewers … but he does not tell himself that he does the same with his questions. This behavior is intolerable ”, summarizes one Internet user.

“Hands off my family”

Sophie Tapie’s brother, Stéphane, also denounces the sequence in the evening. “There are some things that can be fixed on the networks !!!! And others who are settled face to face ”, he writes with the keyword“ don’t touch my family ”.

This Wednesday, September 29, Sophie Tapie wanted to thank her support: “Yesterday you witnessed my discomfort live on television, I just wanted to thank you for your support and kindness. I love you.”