Sophie Tapie very annoyed by a film about her father mentioned in TPMP: “If I had known, I would not have come”

Sophie Tapie, singer and daughter of Bernard Tapie was invited on the Touche plateau not at my post on C8, this Tuesday, September 28. On the menu of Cyril Hanouna’s show, a documentary on the life of his father. The young woman was annoyed by the mention of this film.

Sophie Tapie had come to talk about her last album “1988” but the singer could not miss the questions around her father, Bernard Tapie. “In the hearts of the French: Bernard Tapie, the fighter” is the name of the documentary on the businessman which should be broadcast this Wednesday on C8. As our colleagues at Le Figaro remind us, this film retraces the journey of man and looks back at length on his journey against cancer.

“I am very uncomfortable”

Several extracts were broadcast, which does not seem to have pleased his daughter. “I’m very uncomfortable, I didn’t think there would be that there […] I am very uncomfortable, “said Sophie Tapie when referring to the documentary, after his arrival on the set. Cyril Hanouna tried to reassure the young woman:” Sophie is all day at her father’s side and of her family but she also wants to continue doing what she loves, her job, singing “.





This delay of the host was not enough to convince the singer who felt trapped. “I come to talk about music in fact and I feel a little trapped very honestly. I did not think that one would inflict these images on me. If I had known, I would not have come”, she was offended. . After some tense exchanges with Delphine Wespiser, the atmosphere on the set has returned to calm … temporarily. At the end of a last question, the singer of 33 years abruptly closed before answering rather curtly.

If he was as “friend” as he claims to be with the Tapie family, Cyril Hanouna would not have spoken as badly to Sophie Tapie in this end of #TPMP. Wanting to push someone to crack live and be frustrated because instead of cracking she sends you in the roses. pic.twitter.com/SnDIzhTTI6 – Julien Pernici (@JulienPernici) September 28, 2021

“At one point, it’s good, I was nice”

A situation which earned him an update from Cyril Hanouna. “I am very happy to have you but if you are not happy to be there you can go my Sophie […] At one point, it’s good, I was nice, I love you a lot, I’ve been nice to your family all the time. I like Bernard Tapie a lot, but you also have to have respect for our viewers, for the team here, for me, ”he said.