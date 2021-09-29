Spanish police claim to have dismantled Europe’s largest cocaine gang

Spanish police, thanks to international cooperation, have announced that they have dismantled the largest cocaine trafficking network in Europe

61 individuals were arrested, most from the Balkans, mostly from Slovenia, and 13 in Spain were arrested in a large net. They are accused by the Spanish police of being part of the largest cocaine gang in Europe.

During their investigations and their multiple catches, 2.7 tons of cocaine were seized in Spain, 1.3 tons in the Caribbean. As well as 2.5 tonnes of cannabis and 600,000 euros in cash were also seized.





International cooperation

RTBF explains that the members of this gang mainly resided in the Balkan countries. The arrests in Spain took place last spring in the main cities of the country. Led by the European Criminal Police Agency, this important operation was made possible through international cooperation. German, Slovenian, Croatian, Serbian, Colombian and American law enforcement agencies came to the aid of the Spanish police.

The drug traffickers made transit the cocaine by boat from South America to Europe, it is moreover after the discovery of a cargo of 1.25 tons of cocaine coming from Brazil that the Spanish police were able to put on their trail.