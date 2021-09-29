Squid Game Netflix: a season 2 in the boxes?

Back to school phenomenon, Squid Game was the most viewed series of the weekend. Is a sequel already in the pipeline? In an interview with Variety, the director of the series Hwang Dong-hyuk gives some answers.

At this time when many cultural products are trying their hand at Battle Royale, Squid Game top fact 1: Korean series directed by Hwang Dong-hyeok, it became the most viewed series of the weekend. The Korean show stages 456 people saddled with debt (or monthly in financial difficulty) around various games for children whose winners can hope to recover a big jackpot. Obviously, there is a catch: individuals refusing to participate or being defeated in the events are eliminated with the hard way.

With Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk directs his first series after several films (Silenced in 2011, Miss Granny in 2014). In an interview with Variety, he explains that this change has earned him six months to write and rewrite the first two episodes. A difficulty that does not commit him to a second season:

I don’t have any specific plans for Squid Game 2. It’s tiring just thinking about it. If I had to do it, I certainly wouldn’t do it alone. I would consider the idea of ​​having several writers and several experienced directors.



Season 2 is therefore not on the agenda. However, this does not mean that Hwang Dong-hyeok is resting on his laurels. He is currently working on a draft film, titled KO Club (diminutive of Killing Old Men Club) which tells the story of an inter-generational war.

The comprehensive interview can be found, in English, on the Variety website.

