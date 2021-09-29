“Squid Game”: Netflix’s Series Becomes a Global Phenomenon

” One two Three Sun “. Childish play with simple rules as pie can turn out to be your worst nightmare. In “Squid Game”, a South Korean series posted online on Netflix on September 17, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk imagines a deadly tournament in which hundreds of over-indebted men and women face off against each other risking their lives. the hope of winning more than thirty million euros. The events are inspired by playground games.

It all started with Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father who lives with his mother, without a real job for ten years. The little money he earns or steals he gambles by betting on horse races, even if it means losing the meager savings to be used to buy a birthday present for his daughter. Approached by a stranger who offers him to participate in a game, the greed pushes him to register. He then found himself with 455 other men and women in a huge complex cut off from the world. There, the sanitized decor of their giant dormitory contrasts with the ultra-colorful video game atmospheres of the arenas where they compete.

The fatal mechanics of “Squid Game” are reminiscent of “Battle Royal” or “Hunger Games”. The intelligence of Korean fiction is not to give in to the ease of the pace of one test by episode. On the contrary, the creator Hwang Dong-hyuk allows himself unexpected detours, taking the viewer by surprise until the ninth and final frankly brilliant episode. Certainly, some lengths are felt here and there, but the exploration more and more in depth of the different protagonists is fascinating.



“I had not seen this success coming on a global scale”

Four days after being put online, “Squid Game” was placed number 1 in the world top Netflix series and has not left the top of this ranking since, unheard of for a Korean fiction. “I had not seen this success coming on a global scale,” said Ted Sarandos, the platform’s content director at a conference devoted to new technologies in Los Angeles on Monday. He even assured that “Squid Game” “will for sure become our biggest non-English-speaking series in the world”, thus surpassing “Lupine” or “La Casa de Papel” adding: “It has a good chance of becoming our biggest series anyway ”passing in front of“ The Chronicle of the Bridgertons ”.

Some actors of fiction, all excellent, explode on social networks, such as the actress HoYeon Jung who now has 7.6 million subscribers on Instagram. Such popularity necessarily raises the question of a season 2. Nothing official at this level on the side of Netflix and the creator leaves little hope in the immediate future.

Asked by “Variety,” Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that he didn’t have a definite plan for a sequel yet and that he was sure to devote himself to feature films first before thinking about it. The man also emphasizes that he is used to working alone – he signs the script and the production of all the episodes of “Squid Game” – and that the process of creating this first season was particularly long. and difficult. He was already working on the screenplay in 2008! If a season 2 is born, he wishes to surround himself with a team of writers and directors to lighten the load. We will therefore have to be patient.

EDITOR’S RATING: 4/5