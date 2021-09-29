“Squid Games” Could Become Netflix’s Biggest Success!

Posted on September 28, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. through Leo

This is one of the back-to-school phenomena series. Broadcast for only a few days on Netflix, the work Squid Games meets incredible success. So much so that she could become the biggest box in the history of the video on demand platform.

“Chances are it will be our greatest series of all time”

As at every start of the school year, several series burst the screen. Since its release on Netflix on September 17, the Squid Games program has been on the rise. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series is a dystopia that takes the form of a Battle Royale. After unveiling the real ranking of the most viewed series on his platform, the co-CEO and head of Netflix content Ted sarandos explained himself on the South Korean series. In words transcribed by Vanity Fair, he declares : ” Squid Game will undoubtedly be our biggest non-English speaking series in the world. (…) There is Chances are it’s our greatest series of all time. “

As a reminder, the synopsis of Squid Games is the next : ” Four hundred and fifty-six people, all of whom have financial difficulties in life, are invited to take part in a mysterious survival competition. Participating in a series of traditional children’s games but with deadly twists, they risked their lives to compete for a prize of 45.6 billion won. “