    Stade Rennais, Girondins, ASSE – Mercato: Niang already revamped in Bordeaux?

    M’Baye Niang has a very strong desire to relaunch. After very complicated months at Stade Rennais, the Senegalese striker opted for the Girondins de Bordeaux after a final attempt by Claude Puel to repatriate him to ASSE.

    “I had Benoît (Costil) every day on the phone, said the Bordeaux joker during his presentation. He only told me good things about the club, about the project. It comforted me in what I had felt when I spoke with Admar (Lopes). “

    Not qualified on Sunday due to the checks to be carried out by the DNCG to validate the transfer, Niang should be by the end of the week. According to L’Équipe, the 26-year-old scorer could even appear in the Gironde group for the trip to Monaco on Sunday on behalf of the 9th day of L1 (3 p.m.). And thus play his first minutes with the jersey to the scapular.


    Landed at the Girondins de Bordeaux from Stade Rennais this week, M’Baye Niang (26) could already be launched Sunday at Louis II against AS Monaco (3 p.m.). The opportunity for him to silence the critics.

