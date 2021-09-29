Steam Deck: Steam’s portable console launches (painfully) into VR

The first copies intended for the general public will not arrive before December 2021, when the web is already agitating around the Steam Deck, the future portable console of Valve. Presented as the most powerful in the world, running like a PC, it is legitimate to ask the question of its compatibility with our virtual reality headsets. Gabe Newel, the co-founder of Valve, announced recently during an interview this feasibility, while specifying that it had not been thought for. Less than two months after this announcement, the first Proof of concept appear on the Web. It’s certain Twitter that we were able to discover the exploits of the first developers to get their hands dirty with their devkits.

The first attempt presents the launch of home of SteamVR via a Valve Index connected to the Steam Deck. We see the developer there manipulating the headset in space and the result is displayed on the console. The transcribed image is perfectly synchronized with the movements of the head, but he precise encounter configuration problems.

In the tweet next, Deny Unger, the CEO of CloudHead Games, to whom we owe in particular Pistol whip, presents a few minutes of its flagship game on the portable console of Valve. Less stingy in his post, he announces the color by clearly specifying that the Steam Deck was not originally intended for virtual reality and therefore should not expect a miracle. Always with a Valve Index in one hand, but this time with one controller in the other, we can see Pistol whip turn a priori without a hitch. This demo could be conclusive if the video feedback could be displayed in the headphones, which is not the case according to the author, who announces that for the moment he only has the possibility to see the rendering in mirror mode on the console. Secondly, the Steam Deck is set here in an experimental setup.





Steamdeck update: Shock to no-one; this is a devkit. Second shock to no-one; Valve was clear that this was NOT for VR. Third shock to no-one: It will take time to understand what the capabilities are and how to optimize. This is about a potential future, not the right now. pic.twitter.com/AYOzN93c3r – Denny Unger @CloudheadGames (@DennyCloudhead) September 24, 2021

Indeed, and it is necessary to recall it, the console, although muscular, was conceived above all for run games in 800p at 30 frames per second. So we are very far from what we can expect in terms of resolution and frames per second today. However, we can hope and try to understand this new material in order to get the best performance from it. Do not expect to spin a Half Life: Alyx or one Lone Echo, but applications that are much less graphically demanding are not necessarily to be excluded. The integrated processor has not been optimized for VR, but has the necessary connections according to Gabe Newell. Moreover, and it is always the major brake on performance, the thermal envelope of the console must be controlled so as not to burn in our hands.

In any case, it is interesting to discover this new exploit which opens the door of the possible where we could do without, via the Steam Deck, an expensive computer to run PC experiments. VR.