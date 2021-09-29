Stéphane Tapie angry with Cyril Hanouna after his clash with Sophie Tapie

The discomfort was palpable on the set of TPMP. This Tuesday, September 28, Cyril Hanouna and his columnists received Sophie Tapie, who came to present her album 1988. However, the tension gradually rose between the artist and the host throughout the show. The singer did not appreciate being questioned about her father Bernard Tapie, very weakened by cancer. “I’m here to talk about music actually and I feel a bit trapped quite honestly. I didn’t think I would be subjected to these images. If I had known I wouldn’t have come“, she explained after watching excerpts from the documentary”In the hearts of the French: Bernard Tapie, the fighter“, which will be broadcast this Wednesday, September 29 on C8.

An attitude that strongly annoyed Cyril Hanouna, to the point of sharply reframing his guest. “I feel a little pissed off, you. That’s the problem with the Tapie family, they are friends as well Stéphane as Sophie, we can give a fuck. Let me explain, I am very happy to have you, if you are not happy to be there, you can go my Sophie“, he dropped. After the show, Stéphane Tapie did not hesitate to show his anger towards this sequence. On Twitter, Sophie Tapie’s half-brother gave a big rant against the show and against Cyril Hanouna. “There are some things that can be fixed on the networks !!!! And others who are settled face to face“, he posted, accompanied by the hashtag”Don’t touch my family“.





There are some things that can be fixed on the networks !!!! And others who are settled face to face @TPMP @Cyrilhanouna #TouchNotMyFamily https://t.co/iDAY1eN4vu – Stéphane Tapie (@TapieStephane) September 28, 2021

Shortly after, Cyril Hanouna spoke in turn on the social network and announced the arrival of Stéphane Tapie in TPMP in order to ease tensions. “The darlings I have just discussed with Stéphane Tapie who has been like my big brother for years. I told her that Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I am very sad because I really love her. Stéphane and I see you tomorrow because a friend is important“he tweeted.

The darlings I just spoke with @TapieStephane who has been like my big brother for years and I told him that Sophie’s answer made me a little awkward and I feel great sadness because I really love him. Stephane and I see you tomorrow because an important friend❤️ – Cyril Hanouna (@Cyrilhanouna) September 28, 2021

Aurélien Gaucher