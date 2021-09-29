Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Bourse Thursday, September 30, 2021

(AOF) – Beneteau

Beneteau lifted the veil Wednesday evening on the results of its first half of 2021, now fixed on the calendar year. Between January and June, the boat manufacturer posted a net profit attributable to the group of 47 million euros, benefiting from the decrease in financial expenses, from a positive foreign exchange hedging result (+0.7 million euros ) and including a tax charge of € 16.7 million over the period. During the first half of 2019-2020 (September to February), Beneteau had suffered a net loss of 12.1 million euros.

Cogelec

Result warnings caused by shortages of electronic components are piling up. Cogelec is the last company to date to warn about its 2021 results. The specialist in access control in collective housing is now targeting a 2021 Ebitda representing around 10% of turnover against between 10% and 15% previously. Cogelec anticipates growth in its activity in France and internationally, driven by the Intratone brand. For 2022, the group expects strong growth in France and in Europe, accompanied by an increase in the EBITDA to revenue ratio.

Dontnod Entertainment

The independent French video game creation and development studio will publish its half-year results (after market close).

Aegis

Egide published a profit for the first half of 2021 of 0.24 million euros, against a net profit which was barely positive a year earlier. Its turnover amounted to 16.6 million, down 3.9% year on year but up 30.7% sequentially. The good increase in sales of Egide SA of 16.6% did not make it possible to fully offset the drop in sales of the American subsidiaries, accentuated by an exchange rate effect. For the second half of the year, the thermal enclosure manufacturer expects a level of activity similar to that of the first half.

Great

Legrand today carried out its first bond issue indexed on its carbon neutral trajectory, for a total amount of € 600 million, at a fixed rate, with a 10-year maturity and an annual coupon of 0.375%. The conditions of this financing are backed by the 2030 objectives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions validated by the SBTi and aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C. They are detailed in the Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework available on the group’s website.





McPhy

McPhy has announced that it has been selected to equip the West Guyanese Power Plant (“CEOG”), the world’s largest power plant project combining photovoltaic energy and massive storage of 128 MWh, mainly in the form of hydrogen. . “This project aims to produce stable and continuous energy, day and night, like a thermal power station but without emitting pollution”, specifies the specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment. .

Riber

The specialist in equipment for the semiconductor industry will publish its half-year results (before the market opens).

Solutions 30

Solutions 30’s net income, group share reached € 14.1 million, compared to € 10.4 million in the first half of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA stood at € 49.5 million, in up 19.8% compared to the first half of 2020. The operating margin amounted to 11.2% of sales, compared to 11.3% in the first half of 2020.

Vinci

Vinci Construction, through its subsidiary Bessac (Soletanche Bachy), specialist in the construction of tunnels by microtunnellers, has won, in an integrated consortium with the Canadian company EBC, the construction contract for the Fairbank Silmina Storm Trunk Sewer System in Toronto. The contract, amounting to 184 million Canadian dollars (approximately 124 million euros), includes the construction of a main storm collector, built with a tunnel boring machine designed and manufactured by Bessac. The work will last 31 months.

Xilam

Xilam Animation posted a profit in the first half of 2021 of 3.14 million euros, an increase of more than four (+ 328.3%) in one year. The animation studio’s operating profit reached 4.1 million euros, up 204%, for a margin of 30.1% (+16.5 percentage points), and comes against a backdrop of strong growth in activity driven mainly by new production, whose margins are traditionally higher. Added to this is the distribution of these productions to SVOD platforms and good control of fixed costs.