“Suffering has its limits …”: A flagship adventurer of Koh-Lanta in tears at the hospital

No luck for Sara, flagship adventurer already seen in Koh Lanta three times (2013, 2014 and 2020). The 51-year-old sportswoman is unfortunately a frequent visitor to hospitals. And Tuesday, September 28, 2021, she went there again to yet another operation. On social networks, she shares this painful moment and cracks …

“Here we go again for the seventeenth. The operating room has become a routine. Go, hoping this is the lastSara says on her hospital bed ready for anesthesia while her right knee is wrapped in bandages. Remember that the charming blonde has been suffering for far too long from algodystrophy, a condition also known as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. (CRPS) which is characterized by continuous pain in one area of ​​the body. For her, it is the knee …





After her operation, Sara gives her news to her followers. She then appears always lying down, a Totem pendant necklace in reference to the adventures of her life. But it is above all its small appearance that worries Internet users. The sad look and the eyes wet with tears, she seems weakened. “Even if we feel like a warrior, suffering has its limits“, she writes while the title Don’t cry like that by Daniel Guichard plays in the background. Faced with so much suffering, Sara can count on the medical staff to listen to her. “Finally relieved after going back to the OR to put a femoral catheter“, she says, visibly in better shape. Phew!

As a reminder, it was in February 2020, when she placed a knee prosthesis after health concerns, her dystrophy developed. An inflammation that made him have dark thoughts … “It crossed my head to wonder what the point of living anymore had she confessed to Public in February 2021. Because for me twenty-four months was eternity and, feeling useless, I was afraid of becoming a burden on my loved ones, which I wanted to avoid at all costs.“Despite the hardships, this moment is far behind her!