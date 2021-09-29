supply difficulties worry central bankers

Gathered at a virtual forum on Wednesday, central bankers shared their thoughts on the supply deficit that is disrupting the recovery of the global economy.

Bottlenecks in the supply chain are the main obstacle to the atypical recovery of economies after the peak of the pandemic, several large central bankers said on Wednesday at a forum organized by the European Central Bank (ECB).

“One of the question marks we all have now is how long these bottlenecks will take to be resolved and removed,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a closing debate the annual meeting between central bankers and economists, held this year once again in virtual mode.

This persistence of bottlenecks expected to last until next year is “frustrating”, said Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), for his part. Because disruptions in world trade, synonymous with a deficit in the supply of goods, occur in combination with a strong demand for catching up after the health crisis. This leads to “inflation well above the target” and which “will continue to be so in the months to come”, continued the American official.





No “new higher inflation regime” in the medium term

But reopening the economy “is a process that will have a beginning, a middle and an end and we are seeing these things resolve themselves,” he continued on a more optimistic note. As for the peak of inflation experienced in recent months, it “will not lead to a new regime of higher inflation” in the medium term, also estimated Jerome Powell, an opinion shared by other central bankers for whom the surge. current prices is of a transitory nature.

Investors in the market nevertheless believe that the Fed’s asset buyback program will be reduced at the next Monetary Committee meeting in November, well before the ECB thinks of starting to reduce its support. These supply chain bottlenecks are not the “only cause” of the UK supply shock, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said as the country is shaken by a severe fuel shortage at gas stations.

“The big challenge now is that we can get through this period of uneven growth and supply disruptions,” he concluded. The disruptions in the supply of semiconductors, which have paralyzed some automobile productions, are the most emblematic, but the shortages also concerning other components and raw materials such as wood.