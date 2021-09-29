Sylvie Vartan, “A Johnny for life”

Paris Match devotes its cover to Sylvie Vartan on the occasion of her sixty-year career.

Memories, memories… on condition of moving forward. The idol of the years yé-yé released a new album and spent the fall on the stages of France, Switzerland and Belgium. In “Merci pour le regard”, his viola voice sings of passion and its torments. A role of composition: Sylvie, she is always so happy with Tony, her husband since 1984. Of her sixty years of career, of her loves with Johnny, she does not regret neither the light nor the shadows.

In summary

PERSONALITIES

Julian Alaphilippe, the panache of a champion

THE AIR OF TIME

Wolves in the mood

MAINTENANCE

Cyril Hanouna The citizen agitator

CULTURE

Books. Lionel Shriver, iconoclast Gilles Martin-Chauffier, Roman countryside

Expo. Greece, theater of modernity

Movie theater. Damien Bonnard in the deep end

Valérie Bonneton, oddly poignant

Music. Gauvain Sers, dreamer of another world

POWERS In Laurent Fabius’ office

DRAWING Sempé

THE SHOCK OF PHOTOS THE WEIGHT OF WORDS

Zemmour, tartuffes and us By Hervé Gattegno





CANARIES IN THE HEART OF THE BRAZIER

By Caroline Fontaine

MAXIME BLASCO THE LIFE AND DEATH OF AN ELITE SOLDIER

By François de Labarre

JUAN CARLOS: THE FALLING KING HAS HOMELESSNESS

By Nicolas Delesalle

MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY IN CONQUEST OF TEXAS

Interview Olivier O’Mahony

SYLVIE VARTAN “WHAT A TOURBILLON, MY LIFE!” ”

Interview Benjamin Locoge

NADIA NADIM, AFGHAN AND FOOTBALL STAR

By Catherine Schwaab

MARIA ISABEL SANTOS “PABLO ESCOBAR, MY LOVE”

Interview with Émilie Blachere

OTHONIEL MAKES FALL SPARKLE

By Anne-Cécile Beaudoin

TENDENCY

Mobylette, full pot nostalgia

FLAVORS

The art of food comes to the table

FASHION

2021, a style odyssey

BEAUTY

Madness russian lips

GAMES

Anacrosses and crosswords

TO COME UP

The chameleon robot that changes color

AUTO

French Toyota Yaris Cross Coolitude

FINANCE

Immovable. Trends for investing after the Covid

HEALTH

Pulmonary hypertension: new progress

ARCHIVES

Looping in the sky for the first voyage of a pope

THAT’S LIFE

SOS currywurst. At Volskwagen, we go vegan