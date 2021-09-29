More

    Sylvie Vartan, “A Johnny for life”

    Entertainment


    Paris Match devotes its cover to Sylvie Vartan on the occasion of her sixty-year career.

    Memories, memories… on condition of moving forward. The idol of the years yé-yé released a new album and spent the fall on the stages of France, Switzerland and Belgium. In “Merci pour le regard”, his viola voice sings of passion and its torments. A role of composition: Sylvie, she is always so happy with Tony, her husband since 1984. Of her sixty years of career, of her loves with Johnny, she does not regret neither the light nor the shadows.

    Find the exclusive interview in number 3778 of Paris Match.

    In summary

    PERSONALITIES
    Julian Alaphilippe, the panache of a champion

    THE AIR OF TIME
    Wolves in the mood

    MAINTENANCE
    Cyril Hanouna The citizen agitator

    CULTURE
    Books. Lionel Shriver, iconoclast Gilles Martin-Chauffier, Roman countryside
    Expo. Greece, theater of modernity
    Movie theater. Damien Bonnard in the deep end
    Valérie Bonneton, oddly poignant
    Music. Gauvain Sers, dreamer of another world

    POWERS In Laurent Fabius’ office

    DRAWING Sempé

    THE SHOCK OF PHOTOS THE WEIGHT OF WORDS
    Zemmour, tartuffes and us By Hervé Gattegno


    CANARIES IN THE HEART OF THE BRAZIER
    By Caroline Fontaine

    MAXIME BLASCO THE LIFE AND DEATH OF AN ELITE SOLDIER
    By François de Labarre

    JUAN CARLOS: THE FALLING KING HAS HOMELESSNESS
    By Nicolas Delesalle

    MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY IN CONQUEST OF TEXAS
    Interview Olivier O’Mahony

    SYLVIE VARTAN “WHAT A TOURBILLON, MY LIFE!” ”
    Interview Benjamin Locoge

    NADIA NADIM, AFGHAN AND FOOTBALL STAR
    By Catherine Schwaab

    MARIA ISABEL SANTOS “PABLO ESCOBAR, MY LOVE”
    Interview with Émilie Blachere

    OTHONIEL MAKES FALL SPARKLE
    By Anne-Cécile Beaudoin

    TENDENCY
    Mobylette, full pot nostalgia

    FLAVORS
    The art of food comes to the table

    FASHION
    2021, a style odyssey

    BEAUTY
    Madness russian lips

    GAMES
    Anacrosses and crosswords

    TO COME UP
    The chameleon robot that changes color

    AUTO
    French Toyota Yaris Cross Coolitude

    FINANCE
    Immovable. Trends for investing after the Covid

    HEALTH
    Pulmonary hypertension: new progress

    ARCHIVES
    Looping in the sky for the first voyage of a pope

    THAT’S LIFE
    SOS currywurst. At Volskwagen, we go vegan

    Any reproduction prohibited


    Aslam

    Latest articles

