Synology DSM 7.0.1 is available for everyone: 1 Petabyte volume, deduplication …

The internal software for Synology NAS has just been updated: DSM 7.0.1. This new version of the internal software brings several long awaited improvements (deduplication, volume of 1 Petabyte) and also fixes several problems. The file is relatively large, 350 MB. The update requires a restart of the NAS and takes about ten minutes to install.

Synology DSM 7.0.1

Last day of August, Synology made DSM 7.0.1 RC available on its official channel … This is not the kind of manufacturer to provide an unfinished version (Release Candidate) to all. Did Synology feel confident enough to release such a version? Or is it a new method of distribution? Nothing is less certain for the moment, the manufacturer of NAS having not yet communicated on this subject. DSM 7.0.1 of course incorporates the new features of DSM 7.0, but adds many others …

New arrivals

Anyway, this new version was eagerly awaited. By reminder to the Release Candidate, the build number was 42214… with the final version, we go to 42218. Synology DSM 7.0.1 contains a lot of new features:

SA3200D System Configuration Migration when users migrate hard drives;

when users migrate hard drives; Mirroring the memory cache between controllers for better data consistency on the SA3200D;

between controllers for better data consistency on the SA3200D; Addition of the option ” Synchronize remotely mounted folders ” for the Synchronization of shared folders ;

” for the Synchronization of shared folders ; Possibility of creating volumes up to 1PB in Btrfs (Volume Peta) format on models of the XS / XS +, SA (SA3200D excluded) and FS series models;

in Btrfs (Volume Peta) format on models of the XS / XS +, SA (SA3200D excluded) and FS series models; Addition of the data deduplication on Btrfs volumes on certain models;

on Btrfs volumes on certain models; Support for user notification when the storage of metadata is insufficient;

when the storage of metadata is insufficient; UpdateOpenSSL version 1.1.1l (released end of August) to fix several security vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-3711 and CVE-2021-3712).

We mainly retain 2 features expected for several years: creation of volumes up to 1PB (Petabyte) and the online deduplication ! However, only “company” boxes will have the right to these new features: FS6400, FS3600, FS3400, SA3600, SA3400, RS4021xs +, RS3621xs + and RS3621RPxs. Note that the volume must be in Btrfs Full Fash (100% SSD) and that it must have at least 16 GB of RAM.

Corrections

In addition to the above new features, DSM 7.0.1 brings several fixes:





DSM could not automatically reconnect to a VPN after a disconnection;

after a disconnection; A sorting problem could have appeared on the page Show the details in Resource Monitor> Performance> Disks when a USB drive was connected;

in Resource Monitor> Performance> Disks when a USB drive was connected; The display of the volume settings in the Storage manager was incorrect after users pinned desktop widgets. ;

the flow in Resource monitor might not display correctly when the system network traffic or the throughput of disks or volumes were high;

when the system network traffic or the throughput of disks or volumes were high; When users used third-party extensions to edit DSM theme , they couldn’t customize the wallpaper;

, they couldn’t customize the wallpaper; When users (non-administrators) shared files with password protected links, the file names were not displayed correctly;

A healthy disk could be detected as bad after being swapped out with a failed drive in the same storage pool during system shutdown. This issue could cause the degraded storage group to crash or disappear;

Fixed several security vulnerabilities (Synology-SA-21: 25);

Fixed an issue where users could not import Docker container configuration files (from PC);

Some packages might fail to install when the built-in package “DSM UI Compatible 6.x” was missing;

Package statuses could get stuck on “Get status” in the Package Center ;

Filters might not work when users changed the privileges of a domain user or group in Control Panel> Application Privileges ;

the Security advisor did not apply basic security settings during the first scan;

Users with privileges “Local user and management” could not perform the assigned actions;

Users who took snapshots of a shared folder might not be able to successfully disable detailed analysis of volume usage in the Storage manager ;

Automatic configuration backup could fail under certain conditions;

Fixed a security vulnerability regarding GhostScript used by AirPrint (CVE-2021-3781).

Updated packages

It is important to note that several packages have also been updated: SMB Service, Universal Search., Photos, Active Insight, File Station…

Update your NAS

DSM 7.0.1 includes all the new features of DSM 7.0 since some models were (until now) not compatible. It therefore files approximately 355 MB (depending on the model). We recommend that you wait, if possible, a few days before installing this version on your NAS 😉

If you are in a hurry, know that the update should be offered to you from the usual screen (Control panel > Update and restoration …). If it is missing, it will necessarily go through the download page of the official site. Then, from the administration interface, click on the button Manual DSM Update. Note that the installation is not too long if you have DSM 7.0 (10 minutes) and requires a restart of the NAS. For the others (first installation of DSM 7.0), it will take a good 20 minutes with the restart.

To find the changelog, go to this page in English …