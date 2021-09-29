Taxes: these 5 figures that you (maybe) don’t know



The General Directorate of Public Finances has just submitted its annual report. And it contains amazing statistics on household taxes.

Each year, the General Directorate of Public Finances, better known by its abbreviation “DGFIP”, publishes an activity report. This document includes the figures for the whole of the previous fiscal year, that is to say the data for 2020 for the activity report delivered in September 2021. And some elements are surprising. What are the most unexpected figures on the subject of taxes? The answer in five points.

1. Less than half of households pay income tax

Income tax does not apply to all French people. Less than one in two tax households is taxed. This statistic is not new, since it has been several years since the proportion is still close to 43% of taxpayers. Around 57% of French people are therefore tax-free. And 9.7% of them even benefit from a reimbursement from the tax authorities, in particular through tax credits. This is the case, for example, for childcare costs or even certain work to improve the energy performance of a home.





2. VAT (largely) surpasses income tax

When it comes to taxes, we often talk about income tax, much less VAT. However, the Value Added Tax is by far the first tax paid by the French. With a full rate of 20% and several reduced rates (10%, 5.5% and 2.1%), part of the price of each purchase is donated to the State. The VAT is thus the first tax revenue with 212.5 billion euros collected in 2020. During this time, the income tax brought “only” 97.8 billion euros. In third place in this ranking, we find then the corporate tax (65 billion euros), the property tax (44 billion), the housing tax (24 billion, which continues to decrease following its reform. ), and, le petit poucet, the TV license (3.8 billion).

3. Requests for gracious discounts are plummeting

When faced with financial difficulties, receiving a payment call from the Treasury is never good news. So that the situation does not worsen, there is a legal recourse: to make a request for a graceful surrender. Depending on the situation of the tax household, the public finance center may grant a partial or total discount on the amount due to the Public Treasury. However, since the disappearance of the housing tax was scheduled and with the implementation of the withholding tax, the number of requests (and not of accepted cases) has plummeted: less than 60% since 2017.

4. Paper still has a bright future ahead of it

For several years, the trend has been towards dematerialization. As proof: the income statement must now be made online, on the tax website. Exceptions remain for people who do not have access to the Internet or who do not know how to use it. Only 3.8 million tax households have completed their tax returns on paper. But if we consider all the paper documents (council tax notice, property tax, etc.), the figures are much more substantial: here are more than 23 million French people who still receive all or part of their documents by mail. .

5. Twice less IFI declarations than ISF

The ISF, Solidarity Tax on Wealth, has disappeared, giving way in 2018 to the IFI, the Tax on Real Estate Wealth. It is now only people with real estate assets of more than 1.3 million euros who are subject to this tax. While 358,198 ISF declarations were filed in 2017, the figures of the IFI are much lower: 143,348 tax households had to declare the value of their property in 2020.